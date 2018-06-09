Home /
Twin linebackers Jai and Jalen Jones receive Arkansas offers
Twin sophmore brothers Jai and Jalen Jones have received scholarship offers from Arkansas after impressive showings at the Razorback Nigh Camp on Saturday.
Their father linebacker J.J. Jones signed with Arkansas out of Magnolia and lettered from 1996-2000. His wife Paula is also an Arkansas graduate.
Jai,Jones 6-0, 215 pounds, also has scholarship offers from Texas A&M, Louisiana Tech, Baylor, Bowling Green and Alabama A&M. Jalen Jones, 5-10, 195, is a promising prospect that is expected to attract other offers in the future.. They played as freshmen for South Oak Cliff High in Dallas last year.
Jai said the Hogs now lead for him.
