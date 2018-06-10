Arkansans Across the Minors

Position players
PLAYER;COLLEGE/HOME;POS;AFFILIATION, LOCATION;AVG.;G;AB;R;H;2B;3B;HR;RBI;SB
Forrestt Allday;UCA;CF;AA Padres, El Paso, Texas;.265;48;170;20;45;7;0;0;7;0
Jonathan Davis;UCA/Camden;OF;AA Blue Jays, Manchester, N.H.;.288;55;219;51;63;14;2;2;17;15
Dominic Ficociello;Arkansas;1B;AA Tigers, Erie, Pa.;.274;51;197;23;54;9;0;5;32;4
Zach George;ASU/Paragould;1B;AA Pirates, Altoona, Pa.;.282;39;110;17;31;5;0;1;11;0
David Harris;SAU;OF;independent, Little Falls, N.J.;.329;20;82;14;27;4;0;3;12;1
Stuart Levy;ASU/Benton;C;High-A Orioles, Frederick, Md.;.133;20;60;5;8;0;0;1;4;0
Matt Reynolds*;Arkansas;3B;AAA Nationals, Syracuse, N.Y.;.235;28;98;23;23;9;0;1;9;1
Ryan Scott;UALR/NLR;OF;High-A Red Sox, Salem, Va.;.224;35;116;16;26;7;1;2;15;2
Chad Spanberger;Arkansas;1B;A Rockies, Asheville, N.C.;.325;54;209;37;68;13;2;14;44;13
Bobby Wernes*;Arkansas;3B;AA Rockies, Hartford, Conn.;.242;12;33;4;8;2;1;0;6;0
Andy Wilkins*;Arkansas;1B;AA Twins, Chattanooga, Tenn.;.000;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Pitchers
PLAYER;COLLEGE/HOME;AFFILIATION, LOCATION;W-L;ERA;G;GS;SV;IP;H;BB;SO
Barrett Astin;UA/Forrest City;Independent, Kansas City, Kan..;3-0;3.51;9;3;0;25.2;29;6;17
D.J. Baxendale;UA/Jacksonville;AAA Twins, Rochester, N.Y.;0-2;4.00;13;3;0;27.0;31;7;24
Jalen Beeks;UA/Fayetteville;AAA Red Sox, Pawtucket, R.I.;3-3;2.56;10;10;0;56.1;41;14;80
Cannon Chadwick+;Arkansas;Short-A Mets, Brooklyn, N.Y.;0-0;12.60;4;0;0;5.0;7;6;7
Ethan Clark*;Greenwood;High-A Marlins, Jupiter, Fla.;0-0;0.00;2;1;0;5.0;2;2;7
Torey Deshazier;Ark. Bap/Pine Bluff;Independent, Utica, Mich.;0-0;1.13;7;0;3;8.0;3;7;11
Dillon Drabble^;Texarkana;A Royals, Lexington, Ky.;0-1;45.00;2;0;0;1.0;2;2;2
Connor Eller;OBU/Sylvan Hills;High-A Blue Jays, Dunedin, Fla.;2-2;6.29;18;1;0;24.1;38;10;18
Gray Fenter;W. Memphis;A Orioles, Salisbury, Md.;3-2;7.01;13;2;0;25.2;31;13;31
Michael Gunn;UA/Wilson;Independent, Cleburne, Texas;0-0;0.00;5;1;0;12.0;6;9;8
Zach Jackson;Arkansas;AA Blue Jays, Manchester, N.H.;1-1;1.82;18;0;2;24.2;11;23;32
Trey Killian+;UA/Mtn. Home;High-A Rockies, Lancaster, Calif.;0-2;9.75;6;6;;24.0;36;28;15
Jackson Lowery;UA/UCA/PA;Independent, Kansas City, Kan..;0-0;0.00;6;0;0;7.2;3;2;12
Cory Malcom^;UALR;A Cardinals, Peoria, Ill.;0-1;5.14;7;0;1;7.0;7;6;15
Ryne Stanek#;Arkansas;AAA Rays, Durham, N.C.;0-1;1.86;10;0;2;9.2;5;6;17
Trevor Stephan;Arkansas;AA Yankees, Trenton, N.J.;3-3;2.57;10;10;0;56.0;39;13;67
James Teague^;Arkansas;High-A Orioles, Frederick, Md.;1-2;7.07;10;0;2;14.0;15;9;15
Ty Tice;UCA/Prairie Grove;High-A Blue Jays, Dunedin, Fla.;2-2;2.25;19;0;7;20.0;12;9;22
Ashur Tolliver;Sylvan Hills;Independent, Cent. Islip, N.Y.;0-1;4.21;11;0;0;10.2;9;6;12
Zac Treece;OBU/Hot Springs;Independent, York, Pa.;0-1;11.57;9;0;0;9.1;17;5;6
Hunter Wood;Rogers Heritage;AAA Rays, Durham, N.C..;2-1;2.93;17;2;2;30.2;20;9;45
Daniel Wright;ASU;AA Reds, Pensacola, Fla.;2-3;4.50;12;12;0;62.0;57;15;52
Tyler Zuber;ASU/White Hall;A Royals, Lexington, Ky.;2-2;2.95;18;0;8;21.1;21;3;34
Through Friday's games
*on disabled list #called up to parent club ^demoted +released
To make additions or corrections to this list, please send an email to tpearce@arkansasonline.com
Sports on 06/10/2018
Print Headline: Arkansans Across the Minors
