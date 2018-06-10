Arkansas notables fete McLarty

WASHINGTON -- A large contingent of notable Arkansans -- some red, some blue -- turned out in force last week to celebrate with former White House Chief of Staff Mack McLarty.

Wednesday was the 20th anniversary of McLarty Associates, the international advisory firm he launched in 1998 after leaving President Bill Clinton's administration.

The party, next door to the Smithsonian Castle at the Freer Gallery of Art, attracted more than 300 people.

Democrats including former U.S. Sens. Blanche Lincoln and Mark Pryor and former Gov. Jim Guy Tucker showed up. So did Republicans U.S. Rep. French Hill of Little Rock and U.S. Sen. John Boozman of Rogers.

McLarty's Natural State roots, Boozman said, are a source of pride.

"He's a great statesman and is somebody that is a great ambassador for the state of Arkansas," the senator said.

Clinton, a fellow Hope native, sent a videotaped message congratulating his longtime friend.

"Ever since I met you ... more than 65 years ago, in Miss Mary's kindergarten in Hope, you have always amazed me with your intelligence, your kindness, your concern for other people," Clinton said.

"I doubt there's anyone alive who owes more to you than I do, and as a longtime beneficiary of your friendship, your support and your always wise counsel, I'm glad you've been able to share that wisdom all around the world at McLarty Associates for the last two decades," the former president said.

Founded by McLarty and Clinton's former special adviser on Western Hemisphere affairs, Nelson W. Cunningham, the firm practices what it describes as "private sector diplomacy."

Its clients have included Walmart, Uber, Chevron and General Electric, and it has offices around the globe.

As Clinton's special envoy to the Americas, McLarty made more than 40 trips to the region and picked up some Spanish along the way.

Asked what he would miss most about the White House when his resignation was announced, McLarty quipped: "Muy poquito, muy poquito." [Very little, very little.]

He hasn't tired of Washington, however.

In a town divided along partisan lines, McLarty, who turns 72 on Thursday, has cultivated friendships on both sides of the aisle.

"I think he walks on water," said Carla Hills, U.S. trade representative under then-President George H.W. Bush. "He is honest. He is forthright. He knows what he's talking about and he delivers on his promises."

Lincoln called McLarty a "quintessential gentleman."

"He's smart, he's thoughtful, he's considerate, he's got lovely manners, he's just so polite and he loves meeting people. And you know what? People like to be met," she said.

Few people are more productive than McLarty, according to Hill, the 2nd District congressman.

"He is an Energizer rabbit when it comes to working. I've never met somebody with more energy, more work and more creativity," he said.

Prior to coming to Washington, McLarty served as chairman and chief executive officer of Arkla Inc., the natural gas company. He remains chairman of McLarty Companies, a transportation business that traces its roots to his grandfather's automobile dealership in Hope.

When he's not traveling, McLarty splits his time between the District of Columbia and Little Rock.

John D. Negroponte, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and the firm's vice chairman, said the Arkansan has good people skills and sharp business instincts.

"He radiates friendship and decency. But, at the same time, he keeps his eye on the ball and is a tremendous entrepreneur and a businessman," Negroponte said.

Asked the secret of his success, McLarty pointed to the team that surrounds him.

"[I'm] very fortunate to have very capable, dedicated people within our organization. We have a good alignment of interests and they just take a lot of pride in what they do. It's just a great privilege to work with them in our endeavors," he said.

McLarty and his wife, Donna McLarty, are "unfailingly tolerant and polite. ... They are a great gift of Arkansas to whomever they're serving," Tucker said.

In an age of vitriol and invective, McLarty said he is guided by the values he learned from his parents and the people of Hope.

"I do believe in civility. I think it's not only the right thing to do but I think it's the smart thing to do from a business standpoint," he said.

