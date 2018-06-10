Baskin Writers Fellowship awarded to Houston writer

Micah Fields was named the 2018-19 Jeff Baskin Writers Fellow by Oxford American magazine June 1.

Fields will be working on a book-length project about his hometown of Houston. He was joined at a luncheon celebration at the Little Rock Junior League building by the inaugural Baskin Fellow Molly McCully Brown of Virginia.

Jeff Baskin, executive director of North Little Rock's William F. Laman Library System for 27 years, died in September 2014, less than eight weeks after a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. He was 67. His wife, Susan Weinstein, and son, Danny Baskin, attended the luncheon.

Supporters of the fellowship are Acansa, Argenta Arts Foundation, Argenta Wealth Management, Salter Properties, Tenebaum Recycling Group and Argenta Flats Apartments.

