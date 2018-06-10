Home /
LEGACY TRIBUTE
Baskin Writers Fellowship awarded to Houston writer
This article was published today at 2:22 a.m.
2018-19 Jeff Baskin Writers Fellow
Micah Fields was named June 1 as the 2018-19 Jeff Baskin Writers Fellow by Oxford American magazine.
Micah Fields was named the 2018-19 Jeff Baskin Writers Fellow by Oxford American magazine June 1.
Fields will be working on a book-length project about his hometown of Houston. He was joined at a luncheon celebration at the Little Rock Junior League building by the inaugural Baskin Fellow Molly McCully Brown of Virginia.
Jeff Baskin, executive director of North Little Rock's William F. Laman Library System for 27 years, died in September 2014, less than eight weeks after a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. He was 67. His wife, Susan Weinstein, and son, Danny Baskin, attended the luncheon.
Supporters of the fellowship are Acansa, Argenta Arts Foundation, Argenta Wealth Management, Salter Properties, Tenebaum Recycling Group and Argenta Flats Apartments.
High Profile on 06/10/2018
Print Headline: Baskin Writers Fellowship awarded to Houston writer
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Baskin Writers Fellowship awarded to Houston writer
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.