Historians

Alan Bland will present the program "History and Happenings of Beaver Lake" at the Benton County Historical Society meeting at 2:30 p.m. June 10 at 306 N.W. Second St. in Bentonville.

Information: (479) 273-3561.

Computers

The Bella Vista Computer Club monthly meeting will be at 7 p.m. June 11 in the Community Room on the lower level of Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. This month's program will be on emergency preparedness and trusts.

It will cover the basic steps to take to be ready for emergencies, how to preserve and provide for access to important records, how to be prepared with a will or trust, and how to provide key people access to your documentation. Presenters are Carolyn Grieve and Maryann Sweeney from Arvest Bank.

Information: bvcompclub.org.

Legion 341

The Bella Vista American Legion Post 341 will meet beginning at 6:30 p.m. June 11 at the post at 1889 Bella Vista Way. There will be a general membership meeting, a flag retirement ceremony and the post's fifth anniversary celebration.

Information: Email dwnaught@aol.com.

Writers

The Bella Vista Village Writers will hold a June day retreat from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 13. There will be a kickoff, short business meeting and a lunch at noon, with closing activities at 2:45 p.m. Bring a dish to share for the potluck lunch.

Information: (608) 642-1294.

DAR

The James Bright Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will meet at 11:30 a.m. June 14 for a Flag Day Celebration at Fred's Hickory Inn, 1502 N. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville.

Information: (757) 377-5303.

Whirlaways

Ark-Oma Whirlaways will dance at 7:30 p.m. June 15 at the Springdale Senior Center, 203 Park St. in Springdale. Jay Wright will be calling mainstream and plus levels and banners will be given to visiting clubs.

Information: (479) 387-8085.

Military

The Northwest Arkansas chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will hold its June dinner meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 15 in the lodge at Butterfield Trail Village, 1923 E. Joyce Blvd. in Fayetteville. Meal and RSVP information is posted in the chapter's May/June newsletter.

Information: (479) 267-3838.

Ostomates

The Northwest Arkansas Ostomy Support Group will meet at 2 p.m. June 17 at Hope Cancer Resources, 5835 W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale. The educational meeting will begin at 1 p.m. Diana Gallagher and Jennifer Jeurgens will lead a discussion regarding their attendance at the ostomy conference.

Information: nwaostomy.weebly.com.

Pieces 'N Patches

Pieces 'N Patches quilt group will meet at 10 a.m. June 18 at First Presbyterian Church, 1901 S. 26th St. in Rogers, for a tote bag workshop.

The group meets at 12:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month for programs and at 10 a.m. on the third Monday for workshops. Visitors are welcome.

Information: (479) 986-9188.

Cancer

Viviendo con Cancer (Living with Cancer) is a supportive and educational group for adult Hispanic patients, caregivers, families and friends coping with any type of cancer. All group communication will be in Spanish. The group will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. June 18 at Hope Cancer Resources, 5835 W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale.

Information: (479) 361-5847.

Quilt Guild

The Northwest Arkansas Modern Quilt Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. June 19 at Southside Church of Christ, 919 S. Dixieland Road in Rogers. Alice and Catherine Dutton will present the program. The sisters, from Dallas, are teachers -- chemistry and home economics, respectively -- who quilt.

Information: Email walkerley@yahoo.com.

QUILT

Robbie Triplett of Bittersweet Quilts, near Joplin, Mo., will be the speaker at the 6:30 p.m. June 28 meeting of Quilters United in Learning Together at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 2898 S. 48th St., in Springdale. Triplett's program will be rehabbing ugly quilts.

Information: Email walkerley@yahoo.com.

Red Hats

The Red Hat Society group Flickering Flames is a Northwest Arkansas based group that meets the second Wednesday of each month at an area restaurant. Women ages 50 and older are invited.

Information: (479) 936-0248.

