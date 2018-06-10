Emma Catherine Pruitt - William Gregory McGrath

Emma Catherine Pruitt became the bride of William Gregory McGrath at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 2, in Fellowship Bible Church. Daniel Bran officiated.

Parents of the bride are Kimberly and Dr. Tad Christopher Pruitt of Little Rock. Her grandparents are Dr. Carolyn S. Bray of Plano, Texas; Drs. Carolyn and Graham Bray of San Francisco; Sharon and Timothy Pruitt of Denton, Texas; and Twila and Ross Plant of Granbury, Texas.

Melissa and Gregory McGrath of The Woodlands, Texas, are the parents of the groom. He is the grandson of Beverly and Richard McGrath, also of The Woodlands, and Carolyn and W.F. Mooneyham of Dobbin, Texas.

The chancel held an arbor covered with ivory hydrangeas, sweetheart roses and blush garden roses. Nuptial music was by Kim Qualls.

Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore a long-sleeve gown by Pronovias with a bodice of illusion and floral lace appliques. The layered tulle skirt extended to a chapel train. She carried a bouquet of terra-cotta roses and white anemones.

Serving as the bride's honor attendants were Ivey Pruitt and Lillian Pruitt, sisters of the bride, and Molly Warren, all of Little Rock. Bridesmaids were Emily King of Prosper, Texas; Hannah Harris of Austin, Texas; Hannah Norris of Little Rock; Kaitlyn Harp of Beaumont, Texas; Klare Tucker of Boerne, Texas; Leila Jammal of Cypress, Texas; Maribeth Pruitt of Houston; Mary Rivas of The Woodlands; and Meagan Hanson of Shawnee, Okla. They wore blue gowns in a variety of styles and carried cascades of lush foliage.

Flower girl was Collins Woodward of Little Rock and ring bearer was Jett McFerrin of Sanger, Texas.

Best man was Michael McGrath of The Woodlands, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Wesley Pruitt of Houston, brother of the bride; Pablo Bran of Little Rock; Andrew Cunningham of Plainview, Texas; Carter Barke of Fort Worth; and Jeremy Swisher, J.T. Leever, Bob Sievert, Nate Regier and Austin Walls, all of The Woodlands. Guests were seated by Danny Bran and Tucker Brackins, both of Little Rock, and Parker Huxtable of Austin, Texas, cousin of the bride.

A reception at Chenal Country Club was held after the ceremony. Guest tables in the ballroom held a mix of low arrangements of hydrangeas and roses and elevated orb arrangements of wedding flowers in shades of ivory, blush and terra-cotta. Music was by the Soulsations from Memphis.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in social work from Baylor University and graduated in May with a master's degree in social work from Baylor, where she was a member of Phi Alpha Social Work Honor Society and National Society of Collegiate Scholars.

The groom graduated from Baylor with bachelor's degrees in human resource management and marketing and is a pension analyst at Alight Solutions. He will be a law student this fall at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Bowen School of Law.

The couple will live in Little Rock after a wedding trip to Greece and Amsterdam.

High Profile on 06/10/2018