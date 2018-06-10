Eureka Sings The Blues

For three glorious days, June 14--17, the sweet sound of blues music will be wafting through the streets and parks of the Eureka Springs downtown as the community marks the 30th annual Eureka Springs Blues Weekend.

Eureka Springs Convention and Visitors Center director Mike Maloney says the event has become "kind of a standard" for the town.

"There are things that people associate with Eureka Springs, and blues is one of those things," says Maloney. "They like the ambiance of the town, they like the fact that there's music all over the town -- it gives them a chance to do things during the day and then have a great night life, too. It's a great way for people to have a nice, long weekend."

Maloney says the city makes an effort to provide free shows along with the ticketed shows in order to make the music accessible to all. Free concerts this year include 2015's Blues Blast Rising Star Award-winner Selwyn Birchwood and Arkansas musicians The Brick Fields Band, both appearing at Basin Spring Park. Ticketed shows will include Coyote Claw, John Nemeth, Mark Shields & Good Company, Blew Reed & the Flatheads, Scott Garner & the Speedshift Band and Los Roscoes.

A special Father's Day event will be held at Eureka Springs' animal sanctuary, Turpentine Creek, and will feature Tom Baker's Blues Harmonica, Tony Redman and the Fast Johnny Ricker Band. Proceeds from the June 17 event will benefit Turpentine Creek.

The weekend will culminate in a headliner show at The Auditorium featuring returning artist Coco Montoya with special guest Carolyn Wonderland.

"Wonderland is an amazing guitarist who plays remarkable blues," says Maloney. "We're really excited about her -- and happy we can get her while she's growing and moving up. We're really pleased to get her this year."

