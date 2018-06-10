Home /
Fashionable fundraiser
Jazzy Jeans & Jewels benefits Arkansas Baptist College
Imagine Langston Hughes, Duke Ellington, Billie Holiday and Zora Neale Hurston accenting their most elegant Harlem Renaissance-era attire with glitzed-up denim.
Such a sartorial combination was the theme of the Little Rock Chapter of the Links Inc.'s Jazzy Jeans & Jewels fundraiser. Harlem Nights, an evening punctuated with "Denim, Diamonds & Pearls," took place June 2 at the Metroplex.
Tiffany O'Guinn served as chairman of the event, which also benefited from the co-chairmanship of Benecia Moore, Danyelle Walker and Courtney Donner.
Proceeds from Jazzy Jeans & Jewels events are given to the historically black colleges and universities in Arkansas on a rotating basis. This year's recipient was Arkansas Baptist College. Since the inaugural event in 2008, more than $90,000 has been donated.
Once again, spouses and progeny of Links members served as chefs, setting up booths and dishing out samples (and in a case or two) full meals consisting of varied and sundry treats. Guests enjoyed Mexican fare, a Southern plate dinner, hot dogs and chips, lemonade and lemon mini cupcakes, meat balls and more.
Travis "Tre Day" Rowan, on-air personality for KIPR-FM, was master of ceremonies for a program that included comments by O'Guinn as well as chapter President Lana Nayles.
Members of the Links were also presented and presidents of the Links' beneficiary colleges were introduced.
A special appeal afforded donors the opportunity to light up the room by sporting the glowing green bracelets and tubes they were given.
Entertainment consisted of a performance by the Parkview Men's Tech Ensemble from Parkview Arts and Science Magnet School and a fashion show by Korto Momolu.
DJ Nick Hud spun the evening's dance tunes.
