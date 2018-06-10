Giuliani seen getting the brushoff

WASHINGTON -- Rudy Giuliani has yet to significantly affect the course of Robert Mueller's Russia investigation despite being a near-constant presence on TV since he became President Donald Trump's lawyer, said current and former officials familiar with the special counsel's approach.

For example, Giuliani told several media outlets that he wants to see secret FBI documents related to the origin of the Russia investigation, including the use of a confidential informant.

So he asked for the documents -- informally. There was no response from the Justice Department or Mueller.

The incident illustrates how nearly two months after joining Trump's legal team, Giuliani isn't seen as a power player with the legal authority to go against Mueller's team of career prosecutors, current and former U.S. law enforcement officials said.

He may be speaking loudly to the public but he's not speaking the language of Mueller's world, which comes in the form of legal filings, case law and investigative evidence. Giuliani has met with Mueller only once.

The former New York mayor's entry into Trump's legal team came as Mueller's investigation was entering its second year and widening to include a growing number of Trump associates. And Mueller is showing no sign of slowing down, even though Giuliani has repeatedly called for him to wrap up the investigation by September.

In an interview, Giuliani defended his strategy and asserted that public opinion related to Mueller's investigation has turned in Trump's favor.

"If we have such a bad strategy, then how do we turn public opinion with a hostile press," he said.

"If public opinion is against them, they can't do anything," said Giuliani, arguing his work will undermine the credibility of any report Mueller sends to the Justice Department for possible action against Trump.

"The report will go nowhere, and we will be able to counter with our own report which I'll be involved in writing."

Giuliani also asserted that Mueller can't indict the president -- a position the special counsel hasn't publicly acknowledged, but is stated in a Justice Department memo.

"If they had the power to indict, it would be a different strategy," he said. "Since I've been on the case I haven't been too impressed by them."

One reason Giuliani, who was a U.S. attorney in the 1980s, is getting brushed off is because he has taken a haphazard approach to making demands and changes what he wants, one official said.

Mueller, who reports to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, has also enlisted help from officials in the FBI and U.S. attorney offices.

The Justice Department, FBI and Mueller's office all declined to comment.

U.S. prosecutors have often watched as defense lawyers mount boisterous public defenses of their clients, but officials believe that Giuliani is crossing a line by peddling conspiracy theories about the investigation.

He has repeatedly accused Mueller's team of trying to frame Trump.

"They don't have a crime. And that's why I say they're trying to frame him. Because if they had any sense, they would realize they're trying to put together a case on an innocent man. And that's what we call in America framing somebody," Giuliani told an audience in Israel on Wednesday.

Now, Giuliani may be stepping up the pressure. The former New York mayor said Wednesday that he's prepared to work with Trump's other lawyers to make an official demand to see documents related to the FBI informant. He's also renewing calls to see an unredacted copy of a memo outlining the full scope of the special counsel's mandate.

The demand for the documents is the latest condition Giuliani has placed on having Trump sit for an interview with Mueller and his investigators, who are probing Russia's interference in the 2016 election and whether Trump or any of his associates cooperated in doing so.

Giuliani has previously said he's succeeded in private talks with Mueller's team to narrow down the number and scope of questions for the interview. Officials interviewed for this story said they weren't aware of any such agreement.

An interview with Trump is only one aspect of Mueller's investigation, however, and prosecutors aren't going to give in to artificial conditions or deadlines, one official said.

Mueller has made it clear in legal filings that his investigation is ongoing, complex and fully authorized by Rosenstein.

"The Special Counsel's investigation is not a closed matter, but an ongoing criminal investigation with multiple lines of non-public inquiry," said a legal filing by Mueller last month.

"The investigation consists of multiple lines of inquiry within the overall scope of the Special Counsel's authority," the filing said.

"Many aspects of the investigation are factually and legally interconnected: they involve overlapping courses of conduct, relationships and events, and they rely on similar sources, methods and techniques. The investigation is not complete and its details remain non-public."

