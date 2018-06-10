Hicks stands out for Jackets

Maggie Hicks has shown a multitude of qualities on the softball field and any attempt to pinpoint just one of those traits could be considered fruitless.

Sheridan Coach Tamara Strawn prefers to point out her star players' off-field virtues.

"She's just an all-around great person," Strawn said. "She leads us in prayer. She leads in encouragement. Her heart is in it for all of her teammates."

Hicks did it all for the three-time state champion Lady Jackets, batting a healthy .529 her senior season and playing rock solid at shortstop. Hicks is the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Softball Player of the Year.

Hicks led the Lady Jackets in home runs (9), RBI (33), triples (6), runs (40), stolen bases (16) and slugging percentage (1.094). Defensively, it was difficult to get a ball past Hicks.

"She robs people of base hits," Strawn said. "It's so crazy to watch other shortstops and you see that they're good, but they're not Maggie good."

Hicks signed with her dream school -- the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville -- and said she is eager to do whatever she's asked to do for the Razorbacks.

"I've been told I could play in the infield or in the outfield," Hicks said. "I'm willing to do anything and if that's cheering the team on from the dugout, I'm comfortable with that too."

It could be hard to keep Hicks out of the Razorbacks' starting lineup. She finished her career by going 4 for 4 in a 17-2 victory over Marion in the Class 6A state championship game. She singled twice, doubled and smashed an inside-the-park home run in her high school finale.

"Our semifinal game against Benton was much more stressful," Hicks said. "It was our fourth time to play them and every game had been close. They were good enough that they could have beaten us. We weren't familiar with Marion and I think that helped us focus. We knew they were good but I think it helped that we didn't know much about them."

Hicks plans on majoring in social work at Arkansas. She wants to be a counselor.

"I love talking to people," Hicks said. "I want to know about them, what their problems are and how to help solve them."

"Maggie is just a different breed of person," Strawn said. "She's all-around unique."

