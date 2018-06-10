Hogs entertain host of prospects for official visits

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks hoped to make a big splash during this week's officials visits, and it appears they did.

Seven prospects arrived Thursday and left Fayetteville on Saturday morning. Cornerback Bobby Wolfe felt at home during his visit.

"It was exciting. Everything was exactly the way I expected it to be," Wolfe said. "It feels like home. They made me feel comfortable as far as like with my education and athletic career at Arkansas could be fun. Everything seemed prefect, like it was a good fit."

Wolfe, 6-3, 190 pounds, 4.46 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Houston Madison High School has accumulated more than 20 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Texas, Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU, Ole Miss, Baylor and Florida. ESPN rates him a three-star prospect.

He tweeted out "Time of my life in Fayetteville" on Friday night. Coach Chad Morris and cornerbacks coach Mark Smith were the main reasons for the tweet.

"Because I had the time of my life. Coach Morris and Coach Smith definitely treated me like I was family," said Wolfe, whose grandfather, Bobby Carmel Wolfe, and other family members in Little Rock are big Razorbacks fans.

He committed to Texas A&M on Feb. 4, then reopened his recruitment March 6. He previously made an official visit to College Station. He has two other official visits planned for June.

"I'll take Mississippi State, and then I'm going to take Colorado," he said.

Repeat visit

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville has hosted running back target Marcus Major Jr. and his father for visits twice, the latest being this weekend for an official visit.

Major, 6-0, 190, of Oklahoma City Millwood has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Florida, Texas, Southern Cal, Michigan, Baylor, TCU and others. He and his father made an unofficial visit in February.

The elder Major said both trips stand out.

"It was overwhelming, both times," he said. "This time was different from the last time. It was a family environment. They waited on us hand and foot down there, us and all of the other guys. It was unbelievable. I've said it before, it's the best and most natural visit we've been a part of."

ESPN rates Major a four-star prospect, the No. 15 running back and No. 246 overall prospect. He rushed 100 times for 1,250 yards and 33 touchdowns as a junior.

DT impressed

Arkansas made a strong impression on defensive tackle Carl Williams during his trip.

"This was one amazing visit," Williams said. "Arkansas is like no other. The fans are crazy. It's been an amazing, amazing visit."

Williams, 6-4, 324, of Lufkin, Texas, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Minnesota, Houston and others. The Hogs made headway after the trip.

"Actually it does. If I was to narrow those top five down, they'll still be in the top three," Williams said.

ESPN rates Williams a three-star prospect and the No. 45 defensive tackle.

Happy to be here

Running back Darwin Barlow is happy Arkansas running backs coach Jeff Traylor persuaded him to make an official visit to Fayetteville.

"It was a great experience," said Barlow, who arrived Thursday and left Saturday morning. "I'm glad Coach Traylor got me up here. I didn't know if I'd be coming here for an official, but I'm glad he told me to come up here. It was totally worth it."

Barlow, 5-11, 195, of Newton, Texas, has more than 20 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, LSU, Nebraska, Ole Miss, TCU, Baylor, Oklahoma State and Missouri.

The Hogs have made up ground with Barlow.

"They're up there now," Barlow said. "It's a nice school, the coaches are great, and now I'm just going to take that back home and take them into consideration."

Oklahoma State will receive an official visit from him next weekend. He rushed 205 times for 2,246 yards and 38 touchdowns for a 15-0 team that won the Class 3A Division II state championship.

Versatile target

Newton, Texas, athlete Josh Foster, 6-1, 170, could play several positions in college, but Arkansas is looking at him as a defensive back.

Foster, who has 13 offers, enjoyed spending time with the players and exploring the campus.

"I love it a lot, too," he said. "It was more than I expected it to be. It's really a place I could see myself being at."

Foster, who quarterbacked Newton last season, has been close to Arkansas assistants Jeff Traylor and Mark Smith.

