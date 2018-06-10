Hopeful Democrats call on N.Y. donors

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has come calling as recently as April. Kamala Harris, the first-term senator of California, has made repeated visits, starting as early as her third month in office. Former Vice President Joe Biden is also no stranger to the big-money donor world of New York; he was there in April -- his third such visit in three months.

It will be months before Biden, Harris, Warren or most potential presidential aspirants will barnstorm across the farmlands of Iowa, dig into a low-country boil in South Carolina or field questions at a town-hall-style meeting in New Hampshire.

But with U.S. presidential races requiring an ever-dizzying amount of money, an early, behind-the-scenes 2020 contest is already taking place: the New York money primary.

Over passed appetizers, intimate dinners and private board room meet-and-greets, a parade of nationally ambitious Democrats have been cycling through the offices and living rooms of the Manhattan money set.

Top New York donors and Democratic fundraisers, in more than two dozen interviews, said that their phones rarely stop buzzing as candidates blitz one of the densest concentrations of Democratic wealth in the country.

Others calling and visiting include Terry McAuliffe, the former Virginia governor; Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles; former Gov. Deval Patrick of Massachusetts; Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana; and former Missouri Senate candidate Jason Kander. Then there are the ambitious locals who already keep their donor lists close at hand: Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Chris Murphy of Connecticut.

"When a candidate calls me to talk about 'strategy and issues,' you grab hold of your wallet for dear life," said Robert Zimmerman, a prominent New York donor and a member of the Democratic National Committee who has been in touch with multiple prospective candidates.

For now, it is more about making connections than collecting cash, as few donors are committing at this stage. But to run a serious primary campaign, Democrats know they will have to amass tens of millions of dollars in the coming two years. Even if they got started as early as this July, a candidate would have to raise nearly $55,000 per day to construct a $30 million war chest by the end of 2019.

New York will be crucial to that task. More than $500 million came from the New York City area to political campaigns in the last full election -- the most of any single metropolitan region in the country, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. New York state had 15 of the top 50 ZIP codes for giving in the 2016 elections; no other state, even California, had half that many.

While similar donor dynamics are playing out in other affluent liberal enclaves, such as Silicon Valley and Hollywood, the donor chase is especially early and intense in New York because, for the first time since at least 2004, there is no prohibitive front-runner to corner the market on all that New York campaign cash, a role that Hillary Clinton had played in the past two open Democratic nominating contests.

New York contributors say there has not been this much activity since at least 2003, the last open Democratic contest without Clinton.

While Clinton was seen as holding a near-stranglehold on prominent New York donors, none of the current New York-area politicians considered possible 2020 candidates -- Gillibrand, Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio or Booker -- engender a similar sense of near-absolute loyalty.

"You can analogize this to a dating process in which there are still a lot of blind dates and first dates but not yet a lot of second dates or third dates," said Steven Rattner, a Wall Street executive and veteran Democratic fundraiser. "Let alone anyone going steady or getting married."

