Lester, two relievers toss one-hitter for Chicago

CHICAGO -- Jon Lester sees the Chicago Cubs delivering enough big hits and sparkling plays in the field.

More than anything, he sees his team piling up victories. And to him, it's starting to feel like the 2016 championship season all over again.

Lester combined with two relievers on a one-hitter, and the Cubs took advantage of a first-inning slip by center fielder Starling Marte in a 2-0 victory Saturday over the Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago's 11th victory in 13 games.

"I think it took everybody a little bit last year to recover and get back to normal," Lester said. "When you come off that high of Game 7, you're looking for that high, you're trying to get up for every game, and it's just not there. I think it took us a while for that. This year, I feel like everybody just came in with a different mentality."

Lester (7-2) allowed a two-out triple in the third to Austin Meadows, then retired Marte on a groundout. The left-hander struck out 5 and walked 2 in 7 innings, improving to 5-1 in his past six starts.

Justin Wilson worked a perfect eighth, Steve Cishek retired all three batters in the ninth for his second save and the Cubs remained a half-game behind NL Central-leading Milwaukee.

Nick Kingham (2-3) allowed both runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings. Pittsburgh lost for the sixth time in seven games and has dropped seven consecutive series. The Pirates are 5-16 following a 26-17 start.

Kris Bryant led off for the second consecutive day and was hit by Kingham's second pitch. The game turned on Kingham's next offering, when Marte settled under Jason Heyward's fly but fell as the ball bounced to the wall. That put runners on second and third, and when Ben Zobrist followed with an RBI groundout and Anthony Rizzo a sacrifice fly, the Cubs had a two-run lead after just six pitches by Kingham.

Manager Clint Hurdle defended Marte's decision to call off left fielder Austin Meadows.

"You're a center fielder," Hurdle said. "You've won a Gold Glove. I think you call the ball if you think you can get to the ball."

Bryant was 0 for 2 with an intentional walk after getting three hits Friday in his debut as a leadoff hitter.

Pittsburgh was without second baseman and leadoff hitter Josh Harrison, absent because of a personal matter, according to Hurdle.

Catcher Francisco Cervelli was struck on the mask and left side of his jaw by Heyward's foul ball in the third inning, then was replaced by Elias Diaz for the bottom of the fourth.

BREWERS 12, PHILLIES 3 Ji-Man Choi hit a go-ahead grand slam when he pinch hit in the sixth inning, and visiting Milwaukee routed Philadelphia. Jesus Aguilar and Jonathan Villar also went deep. Aguilar drove in three runs and Christian Yelich had three hits for the Brewers, who have outscored Philadelphia 24-7 in two games.

NATIONALS 7, GIANTS 5 Bryce Harper hit his National League-leading 19th home run of the season to lead host Washington to a victory over San Francisco. Adam Eaton scored two runs in his return from the disabled list for the Nationals.

CARDINALS 6, REDS 4 Yadier Molina doubled with the bases loaded, and Michael Wacha pitched two-run ball into the sixth inning Saturday, leading visiting St. Louis to its 13th consecutive victory over Cincinnati.

PADRES 5, MARLINS 4 Travis Jankowski hit a go-ahead bases-loaded single in the eighth inning to lift visiting San Diego over Miami.

DIAMONDBACKS 12, ROCKIES 7 Paul Goldschmidt hit two home runs to help Arizona rally past host Colorado.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RED SOX 4, WHITE SOX 2 J.D. Martinez hit a tiebreaking two-run home run, David Price pitched six solid innings to win his fifth consecutive decision and Boston rebounded from a series-opening loss with a victory over visiting Chicago.

ANGELS 2, TWINS 1 Albert Pujols hit his 623rd career home run and tied Stan Musial for seventh on the career RBI list with 1,951, helping Los Angeles beat host Minnesota after a four-hour rain delay.

BLUE JAYS 4, ORIOLES 3 Luke Maile broke a tie with a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning and host Toronto beat Baltimore.

RAYS 7, MARINERS 3 Blake Snell pitched six innings and host Tampa Bay stopped an eight-game losing streak with a victory over Seattle.

ROYALS 2, ATHLETICS 0 Danny Duffy pitched seven innings of three-hit ball, and visiting Kansas City snapped a six-game skid by defeating Oakland. Duffy (3-6) struck out a season-high 10 and walked three.

TIGERS 4, INDIANS 2 (12) Jeimer Candelario’s two-run home run in the 12th inning gave host Detroit the victory over Cleveland.

ASTROS 4, RANGERS 3 George Springer hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning and Houston overcame a wild start from Charlie Morton to beat host Texas. Morton walked six batters in 3 2/3 innings.

INTERLEAGUE

YANKEES 4, METS 3 Aaron Judge hit a tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning and the visiting Yankees won a game of home run derby, beating the Mets for their sixth consecutive victory in the Subway Series in New York.