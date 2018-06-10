LIVE! in NWA

Home /
June 10
Sad Cops -- 8 p.m., with Astragal, Elephantom, and Thrush. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Easy Mountain -- Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Paul Cherry -- 8 p.m., with The Gebharts, and Ankle Pop. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7.
Todd Glass -- 7:30 p.m., stand-up comedy, with Raj Suresh. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $25-$30.
Sierra Star -- Terra Studios, Durham.
June 12
Jed Clampit -- 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Ray LaMontagne -- 7:30 p.m. with Neko Case. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $46.50-$76.50.
June 13
Erin O'Dowd and Chloe Johns -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Sumokem -- George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $6-$8.
Massimo Bevilacqua -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
June 14
Take Cover -- 6 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.
John Robert -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Shelley King -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Thriftworks -- George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.
Ben Miller Band -- 7 p.m., Gulley Park, Fayetteville.
Rock and Splash -- 6 p.m. with Red Ambition. Splash Park at Lawrence Plaza, Bentonville.
Fetts Folly -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Bill Frisell Trio -- 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $30-$40.
June 15
Odd Key Party -- Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Lazy Daisy -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Sister Lucille Band -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Audio Crush -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Bill Engvall -- 6 & 9 p.m., stand-up comedy; Blake Nation at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla. $30.
Dominic Royy -- Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Funk Factory -- 9:30 p.m.; Jesse Dean & Co. at 6. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Fort Defiance -- Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Marley's Ghost -- 7:30 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $12-$15.
Tony Redman -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Ruckus Fest -- 7:30 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Mark Shields & Good Company -- 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
School of Rock Summer Showcase -- 6:15 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10-$12.
KIDS -- Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
June 16
Ruckus Fest -- Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Eric Miller -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Patrick Sweany -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Stereo Type -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Mark Chesnutt -- 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Forest Concert Series -- 7 p.m. with Digging Roots. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $10.
Townhouse Fire -- Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Will Brand -- Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Achi -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Rucks Fest -- 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Dazz & Brie -- 9 p.m., Record, Bentonville. $5.
Scott Garner & the Speedshift Band -- 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Los Roscoes -- 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Worst Party Ever -- Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Ozark Howlers -- 8 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.
Lazy Daisy -- Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
