LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. South Carolina, Game 2

Pregame

Good afternoon from Baum Stadium, where Arkansas can clinch a trip to the College World Series with a win over South Carolina.

It is a hot, partly cloudy day in Fayetteville. The temperature should reach the mid 90s today and the wind is blowing out to left field.

Arkansas is the road team today, so it will bat first. The Razorbacks are wearing their road grays with red hats. South Carolina is wearing white jerseys and red hats.

The pitching matchup today is Arkansas LHP Kacey Murphy (8-4, 2.84 ERA) vs. South Carolina RHP Cody Morris (8-3, 3.68). Murphy has two wins over South Carolina this season and took a perfect game into the final inning of their game two months ago in Fayetteville. Morris was the losing pitcher in a low-scoring game here in April.

Mike Morris is the home plate umpire today. Billy Haze is at first, Casey Moser at second and Mark Wagers is at third. Haze, the crew chief, is working his sixth super regional; Morris is working his seventh super regional; Wagers is working his second super regional and Moser, a former MLB umpire, is working his first super regional. Haze and Morris have worked one College World Series apiece.