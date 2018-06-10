Local notes

Blood Center seeks donors

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks strives for area blood reserves to be at around a three-day supply for all blood types. At this time, the blood center has less than optimum reserves for all negative blood types. The public is urged to help by donating.

•Bella Vista: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 11, Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd.

•Rogers: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. June 12, Cooper Communities, 903 N. 47th St.

•Fayetteville: 3-6 p.m. June 13, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2901 E. Zion Road

Information: (800) 280-5337 or cbco.org.

Open house scheduled

Archaeologists of the Arkansas Archaeological Survey and volunteers with the Arkansas Archeological Society will arrive at Pea Ridge National Military Park in June to conduct investigations at archeological sites within the park. The groups' annual training program, which runs through June 24, contributes to an ongoing cooperative research and management program with the National Park Service, and will be conducted alongside the University of Arkansas Archeological field school.

An open house to tour the archaeology lab and visit one of the sites is planned from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 16 at the Northeast Benton County Community Center, 17823 Marshall St. in Garfield. The open house will provide the public an opportunity to learn about the annual training program and the ongoing research. Visitors can tour the lab at the Community Center and receive a day-pass to the park to visit the Leetown site.

Information: (479) 283-5720.

Child safety training set

Stewards of Children, a program presented by the Children's Safety Center, is a two-hour workshop that addresses child sexual abuse in the context of today's issues and teaches a simple, five-step approach that protects children.

The program will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. June 18 at Waco Title, 2592 S. 48th St. in Springdale.

Information: (479) 872-6183 or email casey@childrenssafetycenter.org.

Alzheimer's workshop slated

Emerging artist, Dylan Gebbia-Richards, whose work is on view at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art exhibition in "The Beyond: Georgia O'Keeffe and Contemporary Art," will lead a hands-on art making activity for individuals in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease or related dementia and their care partners. The workshop will be from 9 to 11 a.m. June 19 at the Schmieding Center in Springdale.

This unique program is free; however, registration is required, as space is limited.

Information: (479) 273-5559.

Assistance offered

The Office of Human Concern will be accepting applications for the 2018 Regular and Crisis Summer Home Energy Assistance Program beginning July 2.

The main office, at 506 E. Spruce St. in Rogers, will be conducting interviews for crisis applications from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.

This program is designed to assist low-income persons and families with the rising cost of energy for residents of Benton, Carroll and Madison counties only.

Information: (479) 636-7301 or eohc.org.

