Man and woman recognized at Communicators luncheon

The International Association of Business Communicators Arkansas gathered May 30 for a luncheon at the Little Rock Club to honor two of the state's communicators.

Marcy Doderer, president and chief executive officer of Arkansas Children's Hospital, was presented with the Communicator of the Year Award. Doderer has led the hospital since 2013. She was joined at the luncheon by her husband, Mark, her daughters Emily and Katie Doderer, and family friend Kristine Ehlinger of Dallas.

Broadway Joe Booker was given the John K. Woodruff Award for Lifetime Achievement. Booker began his broadcasting career in 1976 as an announcer for the Armed Forces Korean Network. He currently is programming director for Cumulus Media-Little Rock and KIPR Power 92.3 FM and the host of the Broadway Joe Talk Show and the Broadway Joe Video Show. He was joined at the lunch by his wife, Freddie.

High Profile on 06/10/2018