Naturals slice into Travelers' edge

NATURALS 6, TRAVELERS 2

Every position player for Northwest Arkansas collected at least one hit as the Naturals picked up 15 total to stop the first-place Arkansas Travelers 6-2 on Saturday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The loss left the Travs with a one-game lead over Northwest Arkansas and Springfield with nine games left in the first half of the Texas League North Division season. The Travs play Northwest Arkansas five more times while playing Springfield four times.

Of the Naturals' 15 hits, a sixth-inning double by Elier Hernandez was the only one that wasn't a single. The double was the hardest-hit ball by the Naturals, with the rest being ground balls through the hole or bloops over the infielder.

"It doesn't matter how hard you hit them as long as they are hits," Northwest Arkansas Manager Mike Rojas said. "In the paper tomorrow, they all look like line drives."

The Naturals took advantage of a first-inning, one-out walk to Erick Mejia when Hernandez and Jecksson Flores came through with consecutive singles to drive in the first run.

Arkansas responded in the second inning when Logan Taylor worked Northwest Arkansas pitcher Emilio Ogando (4-3) for a leadoff walk. Adam Law worked Ogando for another walk before two consecutive fly balls to right brought up leadoff hitter Braden Bishop.

Bishop's single scored Taylor, but Hernandez from right field threw out Law at third to end the inning.

The Naturals used singles by Anderson Miller, Nick Dini, Luis Villegas and Donnie Dewees to put two more runs on the scoreboard in the fourth inning for a 3-1 lead.

Ogando loaded the bases for the Travelers in the bottom of the fourth inning, but he struck out Chris Mariscal to end the threat.

A single by Nicky Lopez scored Dewees, then the Hernandez double scored two more for a 6-1 edge in the sixth inning for the Naturals.

The Travs scored another run in their half of the sixth when they put together four hits, narrowing the Naturals' edge to 6-2.

Rojas was pleased with Ogando's performance, one that lasted five innings and 99 pitches, 56 of them strikes.

"He did a nice job compared to his last start, and he threw very well after the first inning," Rojas said. "We just gotta take care of ourselves and not worry about the standings."

Today's game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. NW ARKANSAS NATURALS

WHEN 2:10 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas; KQSM-FM, 92.1, in Northwest Arkansas

WEBSITES travs.com, nwanaturals.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Williams Perez (0-0, 0.00 ERA); Naturals: RHP Andres Machado (0-2, 5.18 ERA).

TICKETS $12 box, $8 reserved ($5 kids), $6 general admission ($4 kids). Gates open one hour before first pitch.

PROMOTIONS Pre-game catch on the field and kids run the bases. $3 admission discount with military identification or with coupons available at Edwards Food Giant locations. Families admitted for $10 with a church bulletin. Tennis ball toss to win a $15,000 RV.

TRAVS WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. NW Arkansas, 2:10 p.m.

MONDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

TUESDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at Springfield, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY at Springfield, 6:10 p.m.

NATURALS WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Arkansas, 2:10 p.m.

MONDAY at NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

TUESDAY at NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

THURSDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

FRIDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

