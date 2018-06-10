Standing ovations

Curtain Call for a Cause, the big Broadway-style show that benefits Arkansas Enterprises for the Developmentally Disabled, got so popular that it was expanded to a two-night, sold-out run this year.

It kicked off May 31 at North Little Rock's Argenta Community Theater, with a reception complete with silent-auction items, a wine/liquor pull, cocktails and passed morsels. Guests then sat down to a sumptuous dinner featuring filet mignon and served by Arkansas Enterprises auxiliary members.

Rob Evans, morning co-anchor for KTHV-TV, was master of ceremonies as well as conductor of the night's live auction and fund-a-need feature. Becky Brown of presenting sponsor Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Debbie Grooms, director of development for Arkansas Enterprises, also addressed the audience.

This year's show -- with the theme "Love Is Spreading All Over the World" -- was produced and directed by Vincent Insalaco and Christen Pitts. As always, the show began with an entertaining skit -- "Pursuit of Happiness" -- written and performed by clients, aka "consumers," making up Arkansas Enterprises' Acts in the Rock drama troupe. The lineup continued with various song, music and dance performances, including a bit of spirited footwork to "The Schuyler Sisters" from the musical Hamilton and a goose-bump-raising rendition of Barry Manilow's "One Voice."

Judy Tenenbaum, presented with the Jim Hinson Spirit of Giving Award, proved why she deserved the honor. After the presentation, she fell right back into her role as one of the show's stagehands.

High Profile on 06/10/2018