Tar Heels top Hatters, clinch spot in Omaha

CHAPEL HILL

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- It wasn't that long ago that North Carolina made it seem almost routine going to the College World Series year after year.

Now, after a few seasons away, the Tar Heels are heading back to Omaha.

UNC jumped on Stetson starter Jack Perkins in a four-run first inning and the Tar Heels hung on to beat the Hatters 7-5 on Saturday, securing their first trip to the College World Series since 2013.

The host Tar Heels (43-18), the No. 6 national seed, went to Omaha six times in eight years under Coach Mike Fox. They returned by sweeping the best-of-three NCAA super regional series against the No. 11 national seed.

"They get to experience something that's going to be a lifetime memory for them," Fox said. "And our coaching staff, trainers, equipment manager, operations people -- they've all been there [to Omaha]. But none of these kids have. So they have no idea what they're getting ready to experience."

And everything started Saturday with that fast start, a big first inning with the bats that are humming right now.

Cody Roberts, Brandon Riley and Ashton McGee had RBI doubles in that first inning for a 4-0 lead on a pitcher who hadn't allowed more than two earned runs in a start in two months.

"Our whole game plan really was we knew he was going to throw a lot of off-speed and mix pitches up a lot," Roberts said. "So we just knew we had to try to attack the pitches that were in the zone and lay off the ones that were out."

Perkins (11-3) took the loss, allowing 6 runs and 9 hits in 2 1/3 innings -- his shortest outing of the year for the Hatters (48-13).

"We knew they'd sacrifice, squeeze," Stetson Coach Steve Trimper said. "We were trying to defend it all and we were putting shifts on. And they did a great job obviously of getting to Perk today early and being aggressive."

GAINESVILLE

FLORIDA 8, AUBURN 2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Wil Dalton drove in two runs, Deacon Liput homered for the second time in three games and top-seeded Florida roughed up No. 1 draft pick Casey Mize and Auburn.

The defending national champion Gators (46-18) are now one victory away from returning to the College World Series for the fourth consecutive year. The Tigers (42-22) have to win two consecutive to advance to Omaha, Nebraska, for the first time since 1997.

Pitching for the first time since becoming first-round draft picks, Brady Singer outdueled Mize for the second time in 44 days. It was a much-hyped matchup of soon-to-be millionaires, with Mize going to Detroit with the first pick Monday night and Singer taken by Kansas City with the 18th selection.

Mize (10-6) gave up 6 earned runs on 7 hits, walked a career-high 4 and a hit batter. He lasted just five innings and lost his fourth consecutive start against SEC opponents. His ERA jumped from 2.95 to 3.30.

Singer (12-1) was much more effective despite giving up two early runs thanks to lead-off walks. The SEC Pitcher of the Year allowed 4 hits and 2 earned runs in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out 9, walked 2 and plunked 2.

LUBBOCK

TEXAS TECH 6, DUKE 4

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Gabe Holt went 3 for 5 and drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning to help Texas Tech beat Duke.

Holt's single to right field scored Cody Farhat and, four pitches later, Brian Klein's RBI double gave Texas Tech (43-17) a 6-4 lead going into the ninth.

Duke (44-17) took a 3-0 lead when Zack Kone hit a two-RBI double in the top of the fifth. Holt singled and Klein walked before Grant Little hit a two-out, two-RBI double in the bottom of the inning and Holt's bases-loaded fielder's choice scored Cameron Warren to make it 3-all in the sixth.

Kone hit a two-out RBI single to make it 4-3 in the top of the seventh, but Rheams tied the game with a home run in the bottom half.

Kone finished 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBI for Duke.

AUSTIN

TENNESSEE TECH 5, TEXAS 4

AUSTIN, Texas -- Chase Chambers and David Garza each had an RBI double to power a three-run fifth inning and Tennessee Tech held on to beat Texas.

Chambers' double in the top of the fifth drove in two runs to make it 4-3 and then Garza brought in Chambers with another double.

Ethan Roberts came on and helped Tennessee Tech (53-10) out of some trouble in the bottom of the sixth with three straight strikeouts after starter Marcus Evey (8-0) walked the first two batters of the inning. Roberts held on for another three innings to notch his fifteenth save, giving up one run on David Hamilton's sacrifice fly in the seventh inning.

Texas (40-21) opened the scoring with Zach Zubia's sacrifice fly in the first inning and took a 3-2 lead in the third on Kody Clemens' 22nd home run of the season.

FULLERTON

CAL STATE FULLERTON 5,

WASHINGTON 2

FULLERTON, Calif. — Junior right hander Tommy Wilson pitched seven strong innings to lead Cal State Fullerton to a victory over Washington to even their best-of-three super-regional series at a game apiece.

Wilson limited the Huskies to one run and three hits and improved to 7-0 on the season. Brett Conine pitched the eighth and ninth innings to secure the victory.

The Titans (36-24) forced a winnertake-all Game 3 today. The Titans will advance to its 19th College World Series with a victory. Last season Fullerton lost their opening super-regional game to Long Beach State before winning the next two to reach the CWS.

Washington (34-24) fell to 1-9 all-time against Fullerton and needs a victory today to advance to its first CWS in school’s history.

Jordon Jones (6-4) went 4 2/3 innings and gave up 4 runs on 7 hits and took the loss.

Sports on 06/10/2018