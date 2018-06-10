GOLF

Putnam, Johnson tied

Andrew Putnam will be playing in the last group on Sunday for the first time looking for his first PGA Tour victory. His playing partner will be Dustin Johnson, who’s already won once this year and needs his 18th career victory to reclaim his spot as the world’s top-ranked golfer. Putnam, 29, matched the best round of his short PGA Tour career Saturday with a 6-under-par 64 and tied Johnson atop the leaderboard at the PGA St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind in Memphis. Johnson had a 65 to match Putnam at 15-under 195. A two-time winner on the Web.com Tour, Putnam birdied No. 18 to tie up Johnson once again after a bogey-free round and consecutive 64s. Putnam, who joined the tour in 2015, has had only one bogey through 54 holes here. Stewart Cink, who had a hole-in-one on No. 8, matched his low round of the year with a 64 to get to 10 under. Ricky Werenski got to 10 under but bogeyed No. 18 to finish with a 68. He was tied with Bryan Wesley (69) at 9 under. Brandt Snedeker (70) was at 7 under. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a third-round 67 and is at 5-under 205. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) had a 69 and is 2-under 208. This event, sponsored by FedEx, becomes the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in 2019.

Lehman in front

Tom Lehman shot a 7-under 65 to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions’ Principal Charity Classic in Des Moines, Iowa. Lehman eagled the par-5 eighth and played a 10-hole stretch in 7 under before dropping a stroke on the par-4 18th. He had a 13-under 131 total, the best two-round score at Wakonda Club. First-round leader Bernhard Langer had a 69 to fall into a tie for second with Glen Day (68), Woody Austin (68) and Scott Parel (66). Day is from Little Rock.

LPGA suspended

For the fifth consecutive week, weather has impacted the LPGA Tour. Saturday’s round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey was suspended at 1:33 p.m. Eastern due to storms in the area, with players not allowed to finish the hole they were on at the time. A thunderstorm remained in the area for the balance of the afternoon before play resumed at 4:30 p.m. after a delay of two hours and 57 minutes. Play was eventually called for the day at 8:14 p.m. due to darkness, as the LPGA Classic became the seventh tournament on the LPGA schedule in 2018 to be delayed. France’s Celine Herbin — who shot her lowest round of the season on Friday to open the tournament – fired a matching 5-under 66 on Saturday to sit tied for the lead with Sei Young Kim who is 8-under par through 15 holes. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) shot a second-round 70 and is 2-under 140. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) and Emily Tubert (Razorbacks) did not complete the second round Saturday.

BOXING

Crawford earns TKO

Terence Crawford threw a bevy of punches toward the end of the ninth round to stop Jeff Horn and win the WBO welterweight title Saturday night. After dropping Horn with 50 seconds left in the ninth round, Crawford unleashed a slew of punches that sent the former champion into the ropes, prompting referee Robert Byrd to stop the fight with 28 seconds left in the round. Crawford, 30, from Omaha, Neb., improved to 11-0 (eight knockouts) in world title fights, the most victories by an active American fighter, and is 33-0 overall with 24 knockouts. Horn, 30, (18-0-1, 12 knockouts) struggled to make weight one day prior to the bout, hitting 148 pounds on his first try at the weigh-in Friday. He originally won the belt by decision from Manny Pacquiao last July in his hometown of Brisbane, Australia. He fought once since, stopping Gary Corcoran in Brisbane in December to retain his title.

BASEBALL

Strasburg to DL

Washington pitcher Stephen Strasburg will go on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation, Manager Dave Martinez said after the Nationals’ 7-5 victory over San Francisco on Saturday. Martinez said there was no timetable on Strasburg’s return. The right-hander left his start Friday against San Francisco after two innings and underwent an MRI Saturday morning. The three-time All-Star is 6-6 with a 3.46 ERA in 13 starts this year. It is Strasburg’s sixth stint on the disabled list in the past four seasons. Strasburg is the second Washington starting pitcher to go on the disabled list this week. Right-hander Jeremy Hellickson was placed on the DL on Tuesday with a right hamstring strain.

Tanaka sidelined

Masahiro Tanaka’s first major league run should have been something to celebrate. Instead, it benched him. The New York Yankees put Tanaka on the 10-day disabled list before Saturday night’s game at Citi Field, a day after the pitcher strained both hamstrings running the bases during the Subway Series opener against the Mets. There is no timeline for his return, but Manager Aaron Boone thinks it’s possible Tanaka will be back before the All-Star break, which starts July 16. Tanaka was scoring on Aaron Judge’s sacrifice fly during the sixth inning Friday night when he felt the stiffness. Tanaka was pulled after that, and the Yankees went on to win 4-1.

MOTOR SPORTS

Dixon wins in Texas

Scott Dixon led the last 119 laps at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday night in Fort Worth, winning his second consecutive IndyCar race and quickly breaking a tie for the third-most career victories in IndyCar history. Dixon got for his 43rd career victory, a week after winning at Detroit to match Michael Andretti. Dixon trails only A.J. Foyt’s 67 victories and Mario Andretti’s 52. After taking the lead on the 1½-mile Texas oval in the 248-lap race, he never gave it up. It was Dixon’s third victory at Texas. Before separate late incidents involving Will Power and Ed Carpenter, the top two finishers at the Indianapolis 500, Dixon was close to lapping the field. IndyCar said Power and Carpenter both would be penalized for avoidable contact with rookie drivers. Power held the points lead coming into the race, but Dixon took over that with his 4.3-second victory over Simon Pagenaud. Alexander Rossi finished third, with James Hinchcliffe and Ryan Hunter-Reay rounding out the top five in the first night race of the season. The victory gave Dixon a 23-point lead over Rossi after nine of 17 races. Power was third, 36 behind Dixon.

SOCCER

U.S. ties France

Kylian Mbappe struck a late equalizer as France drew with the United States 1-1 in its final World Cup warmup in Lyon, France. Julian Green scored for the U.S. in the 44th minute.