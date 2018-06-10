ESPN 300 WR Trey Knox lists Arkansas as a top school after visit

— One of the nation’s best receivers, Trey Knox has Arkansas as one of his top schools after making an official visit to Fayetteville over the weekend.

He did experience a flight delay on Friday that cost him the opportunity to have dinner at the famous Catfish Hole, but he still had a good time.

“It went really well,” Knox said. “With the flight, I missed a couple of things on Friday, but overall it was a great trip.”

Knox, 6-4, 210, of Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Ohio State, Tennessee, Clemson, Notre Dame, Stanford and others.

After this visit and his unofficial visit to Fayetteville in February, the Hogs are in good shape.

“Really in the top three, easily,” he said. “I’ll be back, most definitely.”

Knox, who is an ESPN 4-star recruit and rated as the No. 41 wide receiver and the No. 266 overall prospect in the nation for the 2019 class, was hosted by receiver Jonathan Nance.

He said the highlight of the trip was spending time with Nance, Coach Chad Morris, offensive coordinator Joe Craddock and receivers coach Justin Stepp.

“Definitely hanging around my boy Nance and really just getting to know what the players are all about at the University of Arkansas,” Knox said. “Getting around Coach Stepp, Coach Craddock and Coach Morris a lot, eating out with them -- we felt like family. They kept it real with me. That’s how they always are, just laid back. I really like that.”

He named the other top schools fighting for his services.

“Ohio State, and I’m going to Alabama next weekend,” Knox said. “Those two, but that’s really all. Tennessee, too.”

He has taken note of the commitments of receiver Shamar Nash and quarterback KJ Jefferson.

“Me and Shamar are good friends,” Knox said. “I was like, ‘Wow, I might have to come down here and tear up the SEC West.’ Him committing really helps their cause even more, and I’ve been talking to KJ. He’s a freak, so maybe we can mess around and do something.”

Knox said the players talked highly of Morris.

“He’s a God-fearing man, that’s what I see,” Knox said. “He’s a real laid-back man, I like that a lot. He’s kind of a preacher. I was at the camp and he started preaching. They said that’s how he talks all the time.”

The Arkansas offense is one of Knox’s main reasons for his interest in the Razorbacks.

“I definitely asked about the offense, because obviously that’s very important,” he said. “They said they sling it around the field a lot, so that’s where I want to be.”

Being a receiver that has the look of a tight end gives him an advantage over defensive backs.

“I know how to use my body, and definitely my versatility,” Knox said. “I can go anywhere on the field. They like to move receivers around, so the ability to play multiple spots would help the team.”

Knox doesn’t have a firm time to announce his college decision.

“Whenever it feels right,” he said.