Arkansas commitments welcome two newest members of 2019 class

The latest Arkansas commitments from receiver Shamar Nash and defensive end Mataio Soli were well-received by their future teammates.

With the two commitments, the Hogs now have six members in the 2019 class.

Soli, 6-3, 227 pounds, from Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County, chose the Hogs over offers from Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Florida State, Oregon, Stanford, Virginia, Vanderbilt and others. He made 77 tackles, 18 sacks and 20 tackles for losses as a junior.

Nash, 6-2, 190 pounds of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Auburn, Kentucky, Ole Miss Missouri, Florida and several others.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson, 6-3, 210 of Sardis, (Miss.) North Panola was the latest commitment for the Hogs before Nash and Soli jumped on board. He’s optimistic about the class.

“We are going to have the No. 1 recruiting class when it's all said and done,” Jefferson said.

Arkansas defensive back pledge Malik Chavis, 6-2, 190, of Rison is pumped that Nash and Soli joined the 2019 class.

“All I can say is the class of 2019 is going to be lit,” Chavis said. “Two more great playmakers joining the Hammer Down train. I can’t wait to be up there with those guys.”

Offensive lineman Beaux Limmer, 6-5, 270, of Tyler Lee High School in Texas, was the first prospect to commit to coach Chad Morris for the 2019 class. He isn’t very familiar with Soli but is aware of Nash's playmaking ability.

“Just found out about Mataio committing, so I don’t know much about him right now, but I was very excited to see that Shamar committed,” Limmer said. “IMG is a great school, and they put out a ton of quality athletes. And he is definitely not an exception from what his film shows.”