Arkansas duo named Freshman All-Americans

— Arkansas' Casey Martin and Heston Kjerstad were voted Freshman All-Americans by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, the organization announced Monday.

Kjerstad, an outfielder from Amarillo, Texas, and Martin, a third baseman from Lonoke, are the Razorbacks' top hitters entering Monday's elimination game against South Carolina at the Fayetteville Super Regional. Kjerstad leads the team with a .343 batting average, 14 home runs and 53 RBI this season, followed closely by Martin, who is batting .341 with 13 home runs and 44 RBI.

Both were also listed on the ballot for NCBWA All-America, which has yet to be released.

Kjerstad and Martin, who were freshman roommates, are the 20th and 21st Freshman All-Americans at Arkansas, and 15th and 16th under Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn. It is the fifth time the Razorbacks have had two Freshman All-Americans in the same season.

Four of the 10 position players on the Freshman All-American team were from the Southeastern Conference. Joining Kjerstad and Martin were Auburn designated hitter Edouard Julien and LSU outfielder Daniel Cabrera.

2018 NCBWA Freshman All-America Team

C Patrick Bailey, North Carolina State

1B Spencer Torkelson, Arizona State

2B Gabe Holt, Texas Tech

3B Casey Martin, Arkansas

SS Jimmy Glowenke, Dallas Baptist

OF Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas

OF Ryan Ward, Bryant

OF Daniel Cabrera, LSU

DH Edouard Julien, Auburn

UT Logan Allen, Florida International

SP Patrick Fredrickson, Minnesota

SP Samuel Strickland, Samford

SP Brendan Beck, Stanford

RP Chris Mauloni, Jacksonville

RP Max Meyer, Minnesota

RP Connor Sechler, Missouri State

Arkansas Freshman All-Americans

Jeff King, 3B, 1984

Phillip Stidham, RHP, 1989

Matt Carnes, RHP, 1995

Matt Erickson, 3B, 1995

Brian Kirby, OF, 1998

Charlie Isaacson, RHP, 1999

Jake Dugger, OF, 2004

Danny Hamblin, DH, 2004

Nick Schmidt, LHP, 2005

Shaun Seibert, RHP, 2005

James Ewing, 2B, 2006

Brett Eibner, OF, 2008

Zack Cox, 3B, 2009

Barrett Astin, RHP, 2011

Dominic Ficociello, INF, 2011

Nolan Sanburn, RHP, 2011

Tyler Spoon, OF, 2013

Keaton McKinney, RHP, 2015

Dominic Fletcher, OF, 2017

Heston Kjerstad, OF, 2018

Casey Martin, 3B, 2018