Arkansas duo named Freshman All-Americans
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 11:56 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' Casey Martin and Heston Kjerstad were voted Freshman All-Americans by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, the organization announced Monday.
Kjerstad, an outfielder from Amarillo, Texas, and Martin, a third baseman from Lonoke, are the Razorbacks' top hitters entering Monday's elimination game against South Carolina at the Fayetteville Super Regional. Kjerstad leads the team with a .343 batting average, 14 home runs and 53 RBI this season, followed closely by Martin, who is batting .341 with 13 home runs and 44 RBI.
Both were also listed on the ballot for NCBWA All-America, which has yet to be released.
Kjerstad and Martin, who were freshman roommates, are the 20th and 21st Freshman All-Americans at Arkansas, and 15th and 16th under Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn. It is the fifth time the Razorbacks have had two Freshman All-Americans in the same season.
Four of the 10 position players on the Freshman All-American team were from the Southeastern Conference. Joining Kjerstad and Martin were Auburn designated hitter Edouard Julien and LSU outfielder Daniel Cabrera.
2018 NCBWA Freshman All-America Team
C Patrick Bailey, North Carolina State
1B Spencer Torkelson, Arizona State
2B Gabe Holt, Texas Tech
3B Casey Martin, Arkansas
SS Jimmy Glowenke, Dallas Baptist
OF Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas
OF Ryan Ward, Bryant
OF Daniel Cabrera, LSU
DH Edouard Julien, Auburn
UT Logan Allen, Florida International
SP Patrick Fredrickson, Minnesota
SP Samuel Strickland, Samford
SP Brendan Beck, Stanford
RP Chris Mauloni, Jacksonville
RP Max Meyer, Minnesota
RP Connor Sechler, Missouri State
Arkansas Freshman All-Americans
Jeff King, 3B, 1984
Phillip Stidham, RHP, 1989
Matt Carnes, RHP, 1995
Matt Erickson, 3B, 1995
Brian Kirby, OF, 1998
Charlie Isaacson, RHP, 1999
Jake Dugger, OF, 2004
Danny Hamblin, DH, 2004
Nick Schmidt, LHP, 2005
Shaun Seibert, RHP, 2005
James Ewing, 2B, 2006
Brett Eibner, OF, 2008
Zack Cox, 3B, 2009
Barrett Astin, RHP, 2011
Dominic Ficociello, INF, 2011
Nolan Sanburn, RHP, 2011
Tyler Spoon, OF, 2013
Keaton McKinney, RHP, 2015
Dominic Fletcher, OF, 2017
Heston Kjerstad, OF, 2018
Casey Martin, 3B, 2018
