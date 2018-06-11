Freshman prospect with Arkansas ties impresses at Razorback camp

— It’s rare from a prospect going into the ninth grade to impress during a college camp, but running back Isaiah Broadway did just that at the Razorback Night Camp on Saturday.

“I think I did good today and the coaches agreed,” Broadway said.

Broadway, 5-11, 180 of Carrollton, (Texas) Hebron received a scholarship offer from Baylor with a strong performance at the Bear's camp the day before attending Arkansas’ camp.

He played quarterback for his 8th grade team and passed for 14 touchdowns and ran for 13 touchdowns. Broadway was born in Little Rock and moved to Texas a year later, but that hasn’t kept him from being raised a Razorback fan.

“I’ve been wanting to go here,” Broadway said after the Arkansas camp.

Broadway’s most memorable moment as a Hog fan was Joe Adams’ 60-yard punt return for a score against Tennessee.

“It was like one of those ‘wow’ moments,” he said.

Broadway and former Hog cornerback Ramon Broadway are second cousins. After the camp, he spoke with associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor.

“He was just saying he just needs to see me play one year of varsity football and he’s going to offer me,” Broadway said.

Broadway, who recorded a 41-inch vertical at the camp, always had the game of football in his blood, said his uncle Rickey Broadway, Jr.

“Isaiah was one of those kids that when he came out of the crib he was holding a nerf ball and tucking it like a running back,” Rickey Broadway, Jr. said. “So when he was able to walk I started doing cadence with him -down, set, hut. He was watching games.”

Seeing his nephew play at Arkansas would be a dream come true.

“To see him possibly come up here and play for my favorite program is of course a dream come true, but just to have an opportunity to play college football at the highest level or any level for that matter I would be excited,” Rickey Broadway, Jr. said.

The younger Broadway loves the challenge of running the ball and getting to the end zone.

“I just like the suspense of the play and all the stuff happening around the play and trying to get through and try and score a touchdown,” he said. “Just trying to make a play.”

Rickey said numerous family members in Little Rock would make the trek to Fayetteville and other cities to see Isaiah play for the Razorbacks.

“Oh man, you would probably have a few season ticket holders,” Rickey said. “The Dallas game would probably be a party and then every Saturday we’ll definitely do our best to come out and support Razorback Nation. I like to Bar-B-Q, I’m from Arkansas so tailgating would be a big thing for us.”