'Good noise' at UAPB

Cedric Thomas didn't have to tell the high schoolers about the $2.5 million in renovations that will be used partially at the soon-to-be Simmons Bank Field at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Thomas said they were asking him.

Over 200 youth players attended the first-year Golden Lions head coach's football camp last Sunday at War Memorial Stadium. Attendees came from Arkansas and neighboring states.

" 'How big is the screen?' 'We want to play on turf,' " said Thomas, who hosted the camp with nine other schools. "They'll commit on that alone. I talked to some of the parents, gave them the update if they wanted to stay in-state that we're doing good stuff and good things that they directly want to be a part of."

Thomas said he and his coaching staff handed out eight scholarship offers at the camp.

The changes continue at UAPB, and when Thomas left work Friday, he saw workers measuring the scoreboard for its renovation.

"I can just pull the blinds down in my office and I can still see it right there," Thomas said. "Hope they don't get too loud, but I guess that kind of noise is good noise."

NEXT in this week's NATURALLY STATED column: Kansas City Royals find new Conway affiliate