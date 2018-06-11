Houston wins on balk call

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Houston Manager A.J. Hinch thought it was clear that Texas closer Keone Kela balked with the go-ahead run at third base in the ninth inning.

Rangers counterpart Jeff Banister said he had never seen a balk ruling after umpires didn't make the call immediately when a pitch was thrown.

Either way, the Astros have the first four-game sweep of their Texas rivals.

George Springer scored the tiebreaking run on Kela's balk after homering on the first pitch of the game, and the Astros beat the Rangers 8-7 Sunday despite blowing a six-run cushion early and a one-run lead late.

Kela had already thrown the pitch to Evan Gattis with two outs when Hinch came out of the dugout. Crew chief Sam Holbrook said the umpires stopped Hinch before he could argue to discuss whether Kela had declared that he would pitch out of the windup with runners at second and third.

Once the umpires agreed Kela hadn't made such a declaration, they awarded Springer home. Replay showed Kela (3-3) not pausing in his delivery, and Banister was ejected by Holbrook while arguing the decision.

"There was nothing, no umpire called a balk," Banister said. "My argument was didn't know that we could come out and get the umpires to convene to try to see what everybody came up with. Upsetting in the sense that you can't argue against a balk."

Springer walked to lead off the ninth, went to second on a wild pitch and took third on a flyout by Yuli Gurriel after an intentional walk to Jose Altuve. As for the confusion after the pitch to Gattis, Hinch didn't think there was much of an argument.

"It was a weird play and I think it caught everybody off guard, including the umpiring crew," he said. "Kela does that all the time with nobody on, so I think he was so focused on the hitter, he decided to do a quick pitch, which you can't do."

Kela didn't have much of an argument himself.

"I didn't know exactly what the call was but I've done it previously," he said. "I've used the quick pitch a lot. So when I came set, I felt I had come to a set stop and then make my pitch. But under the umpire's discretion it wasn't enough time for me to hold the ball."

The World Series champion Astros won their fifth straight and moved a season-high 17 games over .500 (42-25) despite Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) failing to hold a 6-0 lead.

The 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner couldn't get through 5 innings, matching a career worst by allowing 13 hits while throwing 106 pitches in just 4 1/3 innings.

Gurriel's fourth hit was a tiebreaking homer in the seventh, but the Rangers got even again when Nomar Mazara doubled and Adrian Beltre singled him home with two outs in the eighth against Will Harris (2-3).

Hector Rondon struck out the side in the ninth for his third save of the season and second in as many games.

Texas dropped a season-high 14 games under .500 (27-41) despite a season-best 16 hits.

Ronald Guzman's RBI single for a 6-6 tie finished off Keuchel in the fifth, and the Astros stayed even when lefty Tony Sipp came on thanks to Gurriel's leaping grab of a liner from Shin-Soo Choo that turned into an unassisted double play at first base.

Choo, who reached base in a majors-leading 26th consecutive game, and Carlos Perez had two-run singles for the Rangers.

INDIANS 9, TIGERS 2 Corey Kluber continued his dominance of the American League Central, allowing two runs in eight innings as the visiting Cleveland Indians topped the Tigers. Kluber (10-2) is 5-0 with a 0.76 ERA in five starts against division rivals this season and has won his last 11 decisions against teams from the AL Central.

MARINERS 5, RAYS 4 Right fielder Mitch Haniger threw out Johnny Field at the plate to end the game, and the visiting Seattle Mariners held off the Tampa Bay Rays for their 17th win in 22 games.

WHITE SOX 5, RED SOX 2 Reynaldo Lopez pitched into the seventh inning, Daniel Palka had a two-run double and the visiting Chicago White Sox beat the Red Sox. Lopez (2-4) gave up two runs and six hits while striking out six with three walks in 6 1/3 innings to improve to 1-3 in eight road starts this season.

BLUE JAYS 13, ORIOLES 3 Curtis Granderson had four hits and a career-high six RBI, Marco Estrada pitched six innings to snap an eight-start winless streak and the host Blue Jays routed the struggling Baltimore Orioles to complete a four-game sweep.

TWINS 7, ANGELS 5 Jake Cave had a career-high three hits, including a home run, and the host Minnesota Twins held on to beat the Los Angeles Angels. Eduardo Escobar doubled twice to take over the major league lead with 26 and the Minnesota bullpen threw 3 2/3 shutout innings before a two-run single by Albert Pujols in the ninth.

ATHLETICS 3, ROYALS 2 Matt Chapman homered leading off the eighth, moments after shortstop Marcus Semien’s defensive gem, and the host Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals. Stephen Piscotty and Jonathan Lucroy both drove in runs for the A’s, who squandered numerous scoring chances before Chapman came through with a solo home run off Royals reliever Jason Adam (0-1).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 8, ROCKIES 3 Paul Goldschmidt doubled and tripled and had two RBI to finish off a dominating series and the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks earned a victory over the Colorado Rockies. Ketel Marte led off the second inning with his fourth home run of the season and added an RBI single in a three-run sixth.

GIANTS 2, NATIONALS 0 Brandon Crawford went 4 for 4 with a two-run homer, and the San Francisco Giants dealt Max Scherzer his first loss in more than two months, defeating the Washington Nationals.

PIRATES 7, CUBS 1 Josh Harrison led off the game with a home run and Gregory Polanco hit a bases-loaded triple, leading Ivan Nova and the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates over the Cubs. Pittsburgh, which had managed a total of three runs in its previous four road games, ended its losing streak at three.

PHILLIES 4, BREWERS 3 Zach Eflin tied his career high with nine strikeouts over six innings and the host Phillies snapped a four-game losing streak by holding off the Milwaukee Brewers. Eflin (3-2) had his second strong start after two subpar outings, allowing two runs and three hits with one walk.

REDS 6, CARDINALS 3 Center fielder Billy Hamilton made a bunch of key defensive plays and the host Reds ended their 13-game losing streak to St. Louis, beating the Cardinals. Hamilton threw out two runners, then made outstanding catches against the wall in the eighth and ninth innings.

PADRES 3, MARLINS 1 Clayton Richard became the latest pitcher to flirt with the first no-hitter in San Diego Padres’ history, losing his bid with two outs in the seventh inning against the host Miami Marlins.

DODGERS 7, BRAVES 2 Max Muncy homered in his third straight game, Logan Forsythe (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Enrique Hernandez also connected, and the host Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves.

INTERLEAGUE

METS 2, YANKEES 0 Seth Lugo (2-1) pitched six dominant innings in a stellar spot start, Todd Frazier hit a two-run homer off Luis Severino (9-2), and the New York Mets snapped an eight-game skid.

