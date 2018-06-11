Subscribe Register Login
Monday, June 11, 2018, 9:26 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

COLUMN: NATURALLY STATED

Kansas City Royals find new Conway affiliate?

By Brooks Kubena

This article was published today at 8:58 a.m.

BREAKING: The Kansas City Royals have added a new affiliate, the Class College long-season Conway Bears.

After selecting right-hander Tyler Gray in the seventh round, outfielder Hunter Strong in the 25th and catcher William Hancock in the 31st, the Royals have decided to just go ahead and agree to terms with the University of Central Arkansas.

Who knows? Maybe former UCA and Royals pitcher Wes Gardner will even throw out the first pitch.

NEXT in this week's NATURALLY STATED column: Cutting cupcakes won't fatten Sun Belt

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Kansas City Royals find new Conway affiliate?

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

Delta2 says... June 11, 2018 at 9:11 a.m.

Great news!

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online