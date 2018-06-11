COLUMN: NATURALLY STATED
Kansas City Royals find new Conway affiliate?
By Brooks Kubena
This article was published today at 8:58 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
BREAKING: The Kansas City Royals have added a new affiliate, the Class College long-season Conway Bears.
After selecting right-hander Tyler Gray in the seventh round, outfielder Hunter Strong in the 25th and catcher William Hancock in the 31st, the Royals have decided to just go ahead and agree to terms with the University of Central Arkansas.
Who knows? Maybe former UCA and Royals pitcher Wes Gardner will even throw out the first pitch.
NEXT in this week's NATURALLY STATED column: Cutting cupcakes won't fatten Sun Belt
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Kansas City Royals find new Conway affiliate?
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
Delta2 says... June 11, 2018 at 9:11 a.m.
Great news!
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.