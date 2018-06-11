Kansas City Royals find new Conway affiliate?

BREAKING: The Kansas City Royals have added a new affiliate, the Class College long-season Conway Bears.

After selecting right-hander Tyler Gray in the seventh round, outfielder Hunter Strong in the 25th and catcher William Hancock in the 31st, the Royals have decided to just go ahead and agree to terms with the University of Central Arkansas.

Who knows? Maybe former UCA and Royals pitcher Wes Gardner will even throw out the first pitch.

