LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas takes big lead early in Game 3

Arkansas 7, South Carolina 0 - End 2nd Inning

Dominic Fletcher's sacrifice fly scored Heston Kjerstad from third base before Carson Shaddy hit into an inning-ending ground out.

Credit South Carolina for a couple of great defensive plays that prevented further damage. Shortstop LT Tolbert made a snow cone grab falling down on a pop up that the left fielder lost in the sun for the first out, and center fielder Danny Blair made a diving catch on Fletcher's sac fly.

Arkansas 6, South Carolina 0 - Bottom 2nd Inning

Arkansas is putting pressure on South Carolina's pitching staff tonight. Eric Cole singled, Heston Kjerstad walked and Luke Bonfield had his second RBI single of the game with one out.

There are runners on the corners when Dominic Fletcher coming to the plate.

Arkansas 5, South Carolina 0 - Middle 2nd Inning

Isaiah Campbell was perfect in the second inning with a punch out, a ground out and a fly out.

South Carolina is already going to the bullpen. Right-hander Graham Lawson, who had some command issues yesterday, will face the top of the Arkansas order in the second.

Arkansas 5, South Carolina 0 - End 1st Inning

Grant Koch had a two-out single to left field and the inning ended when Jax Biggers flied out to right.

Arkansas sent all nine batters to the plate in the inning and had four hits, a walk and reached on an error. That gives Isaiah Campbell some breathing room as he comes back for the second inning.

Arkansas 5, South Carolina 0 - Bottom 1st Inning

Carson Shaddy just cleared the bases with a three-run home run to deep left field. That broke the Razorbacks' single-season record for home runs, their 93rd this season. The previous record was 92 in 2010 before the bat modifications.

The crowd is really into this one.

Arkansas 2, South Carolina 0 - Bottom 1st Inning

Arkansas could not have asked for a better start. Eric Cole walked, Casey Martin singled and Heston Kjerstad reached on a throwing error by the South Carolina third baseman Jonah Bride, which allowed Cole to score and Martin to go to third.

Luke Bonfield followed with an RBI single to score Martin and move Kjerstad to third. No outs.

The Gamecocks are already throwing in their bullpen and this place is ready to explode; lots of energy in Baum tonight.

Arkansas 0, South Carolina 0 - Middle 1st Inning

Isaiah Campbell looked pretty sharp during the first inning, working around a one-out walk to Carlos Cortes with a long fly out from Madison Stokes and a punch-out of clean-up hitter Jonah Bride.

Campbell threw right at about 20 pitches in the inning. The pitch counts aren't available in the box until the second inning.

Pregame

Arkansas and South Carolina are almost ready to take the field with a trip to the College World Series on the line. The game will begin at 6 p.m., and has been moved to ESPN2.

Arkansas will throw redshirt sophomore right-hander Isaiah Campbell (4-6, 4.17 ERA) and will be countered by South Carolina freshman right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski (3-5, 4.85 ERA). Campbell pitched five scoreless innings in his appearance against the Gamecocks earlier this year. The Razorbacks have not faced Mlodzinski.

The home plate umpire tonight is Billy Haze, who is the crew chief. Haze works for several conferences, including the Pac-12, on the West Coast. Mike Morris, the home plate umpire from yesterday, is at third base tonight.

It is hot in Fayetteville and will be in the 90s and 80s throughout the game. There is a pretty stiff breeze blowing in right now from the south that could knock some balls down in the outfield. There is a slight chance of a shower.

Arkansas' lineup remains the same with one exception: Grant Koch and Jared Gates have swapped spots in the lineup, moving Gates to seventh and Koch to eighth.

Matt Williams, who did not play yesterday, is back at first base tonight for South Carolina and will bat ninth.

Arkansas is the home team tonight and is wearing its cream jerseys with red hats. South Carolina is in its road grays with red hats.