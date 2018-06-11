No worrying about James' hand for now

LeBron James reportedly wouldn't have worn a soft cast on his right hand after Game 4 of the NBA Finals if news of the injury hadn't leaked out before he was slated to speak with reporters.

According to USA Today's Sam Amick, it's "unclear if James or his associates would have shared the news at a later time, but there were no plans to pull the curtain back that night."

However, James pivoted and confirmed the news by sporting the cast postgame.

It was first reported after Game 4 that James suffered a deep bone contusion when he punched a dry-erase board in the team's locker room following Game 1.

"I had emotions on [how] the game was taken away from us; I had emotions of [how] you just don't get an opportunity like this on the road versus Golden State to be able to get a Game 1," James said, according to Amick.

According to ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst and Dave McMenamin, James underwent two MRIs, which were "kept quiet to prevent Warriors from knowing" about the injury.

Despite being banged up, James averaged 34.0 points, 10.0 assists and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 52.7 percent from the field in the Finals.

Bradshaw's take

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw is standing with the Philadelphia Eagles after President Donald Trump pulled their invitation to the White House.

"I agree with the Eagles," Bradshaw told TMZ Sports. "Totally, 100 percent. Trump just needs to go somewhere and enjoy the money he's got.

"You know what's so bad about that whole event? Was how they were portrayed as protesting, kneeling, during the national anthem when they were praying," Bradshaw added. "That is just wrong. First Amendment rights, I totally believe in it."

Trump pulled the Eagles' invite one day before the Super Bowl 52 champions were scheduled to be honored at the White House. No more than 10 members of the organization were expected to attend the ceremony, according to the New York Times' Michael D. Shear.

"The Philadelphia Eagles are unable to come to the White House with their full team to be celebrated tomorrow," Trump said in a statement earlier in the week. "They disagree with their president because he insists that they proudly stand for the national anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country."

Trump has already stated that the Golden State Warriors, who did not celebrate their 2016-17 NBA championship at the White House, will not be invited following their four-game sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Select company

Houston Astros pitcher Charlie Morton had a rough day on the mound Saturday.

Morton lasted 3 2/3 innings in a start where he can consider himself very lucky he escaped giving up just one earned run. Morton walked 6 batters, hit 4 more and struck out 4 en route to matching a stat line not seen in 105 years.

According to the Stats By Stats Twitter feed, Morton is the first pitcher with 4-plus hit batters, 4-plus walks and 4-plus strikeouts since the Washington Senators' Long Tom Hughes had 4 hit batters, five bases on balls and 9 strikeouts in a complete game victory over the New York Yankees on April 18, 1913.

QUIZ

When did Houston Astros pitcher Charlie Morton make his major league debut?

ANSWER

Morton made his major league debut with the Atlanta Braves on June 14, 2008, against the Los Angeles Angels and earned the victory in the process.

