Off the Wire

GOLF

Park claims first victory

Annie Park won the ShopRite LPGA Classic for her first LPGA Tour victory, closing with an 8-under 63 for a one-stroke victory over Sakura Yokomine. The 23-year-old Park, from Levittown, N.Y., had an eagle and six birdies on a cloudy day over the Bay Course at Stockton Seaview to complete 54 holes at 16-under 197, a stroke off the tournament record. New Jersey native Marina Alex was third at 14 under after a 64. She made a hole-in-one at the par-3 17th. Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) tied for 36th at 5 under and won $9,239.

Lehman declared winner

Tom Lehman won the Principal Charity Classic when final-round play was washed out at Wakonda Club. Tournament officials delayed the start of the third round by nearly five hours because of bands of light but persistent rain before calling the event. The 59-year-old Lehman shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to reach 13 under and take a two-shot lead over Bernhard Langer, Little Rock's Glen Day, Woody Austin and Scott Parel. The foursome won $117,250 apiece. Lehman won for the 11th time on the 50-and-over tour.

Korhonen sails by field

Mikko Korhonen of Finland won the inaugural Shot Clock Masters by six strokes for his first European Tour title. Korhonen closed with a 3-under 69 to finish at 16 under. Connor Syme of Scotland, who only turned professional in September, holed a 60-foot birdie putt on the 18th for a 69 to finish second. The event was the first on the tour with a 40-second shot clock for most strokes.

WEB.COM TOUR

Wright wins playoff

Chase Wright won the Rust-Oleum Championship for his first Web.com Tour victory, beating Alex Prugh with a birdie on the second extra hole. The 28-year-old Wright won a week after losing a playoff in a U.S. Open qualifier. He closed with his third consecutive 4-under 68 to match Prugh at 17-under 281 at Ivanhoe Club. Wright hit a 7-iron from 170 yards to 5 feet to set up his winning putt. Prugh shot a 67. Sebastian Cappelen (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 68, finishing at 5 under and won $1,740. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) was 4 under for the tournament and won $1,644.

BASEBALL

Cespedes has setback

Yoenis Cespedes' rehab assignment has been cut short after a setback, and the plummeting New York Mets aren't sure when they might get their slugging left fielder back from a nagging hip injury. Cespedes, on the disabled list since May 14 because of a strained right hip flexor, hit two doubles Saturday in his second rehab game for Class AA Binghamton but was removed early with tightness in his right quadriceps. He is headed to the team's complex in Florida to try again to get healthy, Manager Mickey Callaway said Sunday. The Mets had hoped Cespedes would be back Tuesday night in Atlanta, but now there is no timetable for his return. Cespedes, a two-time All-Star, is batting .255 with 8 homers and 28 RBI this season.

Strasburg, Kintzler to DL

The Washington Nationals placed right-handed pitchers Stephen Strasburg and Brandon Kintzler on the 10-day disabled list Sunday. Second baseman Daniel Murphy (right knee surgery) could be close to returning to the lineup. He rejoined the team Sunday, taking batting practice and fielding grounders. Manager Dave Martinez said Murphy will accompany the team to New York, where they open a two-game series against the Yankees on Tuesday. The Nationals will play five consecutive games in American League parks where they'll need a designated hitter. The Nationals had announced on Saturday that Strasburg (right shoulder inflammation) was headed for the disabled list following an MRI. He left Friday night's start against the Giants after two innings. Strasburg is 5-5 with a 3.46 ERA in 13 starts. He ranks fourth in the National League with 95 strikeouts. Kintzler is 1-2 with 2 saves, 13 holds and a 4.45 ERA in 31 appearances. Setup man Kintzler (right forearm flexor strain) left Saturday's game against the Giants in the eighth inning with forearm tightness. "I don't think it's anything serious," Kintzler said on Sunday. "Probably just some rest and some strengthening. I don't know what the timetable is, but I'm sure it would be no more than 10 days whatever we need." The team recalled right-hander pitchers Trevor Gott and Wander Suero from Class AAA Syracuse.

FOOTBALL

Thomas skipping minicamp

Earl Thomas is putting the pressure on the Seattle Seahawks for a new contract, saying he will not participate in any team activities until his contract situation is resolved. That includes the upcoming mandatory minicamp. The three-time All-Pro safety posted a lengthy statement on social media Sunday, saying he wants "certainty in regards to the upcoming years of my career," before he takes part in any Seahawks related activities. Thomas is entering the final year of his current deal signed before the 2014 season. He is scheduled to make $8.5 million in base salary in 2018. Seattle opens its minicamp Tuesday, and Thomas could face fines of about $84,000 if he skips all three days. Last week, Coach Pete Carroll said he expected all players that had been skipping the optional team workouts -- most notably Thomas, defensive end Frank Clark and cornerback Byron Maxwell -- would be in attendance for the minicamp.

MOTOR SPORTS

Courtney Force defeats father

Courtney Force beat father John Force on Sunday in the Virginia NHRA Nationals for her fourth Funny Car victory of the season. Courtney edged her 69-year-old dad with a 4.039-second pass at 321.96 mph at Virginia Motorsports Park. "It was really exciting for us to be part of an all-John Force Racing final, but to have my team tuning this car so well all weekend helped get us a win here," Courtney said. "We just have to maintain our focus throughout the season and keep performing well as a driver as we prepare for the Countdown to the Championship." Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel, Tanner Gray in Pro Stock, and LE Tonglet in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Torrence also won for the fourth time this season, edging Doug Kalitta with a 3.812 at 322.96. Gray raced to his second win of the year, topping Erica Enders with a 6.595 at 208.81. Tonglet earned his first victory of the season, using a 6.841 at 196.76 to top Andrew Hines.

MOTOR SPORTS

Ferrari's Vettel wins Canadian Grand Prix

MONTREAL -- Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel won the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday after leading the race from the pole to the checkered flag -- and then some.

Vettel picked up his second career victory at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and the first for Ferrari in Montreal since Michael Schumacher won three in a row from 2002-04. The only hiccup was that the checkered flag was waved prematurely, while Vettel was still on his last lap.

"Tell them not to wave the checkered flag when it's not done yet," he radioed back.

With the victory, Vettel took a one-point lead in the Formula One standings over Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, who was fifth.

Valtteri Bottas was second in his Mercedes, about six seconds back. Max Verstappen was third and the other Red Bull car, driven by Daniel Ricciardo, was fourth.

It's Vettel's 50th career victory and his third of the season.

Starting cleanly and pulling away from the field, Vettel led all 70 laps at the 2.71-mile track named for the Ferrari driver and Montreal native who earned his first Formula One victory on this track 40 years ago.

Vettel grabbed a Ferrari flag and waved it on his way to the podium.

"I feel very emotional," the German said. "It's just a day to remember the great Gilles Villeneuve."

The day was less positive for two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, who was celebrating his 300th Formula One race. He retired to the garage after 43 laps -- the eighth time he failed to finish at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Last year, Alonso was headed for a Top 10 finish before running into engine problems in the 66th lap. He parked his car alongside the track and climbed into the stands to watch the end of the race -- to the thrill of the Montreal fans.

Sports on 06/11/2018