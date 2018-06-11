Subscribe Register Login
Monday, June 11, 2018, 12:28 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Razorback Overnight Camp updates: Elite OL expected to attend

By Richard Davenport , Dudley E. Dawson

This article was published today at 12:00 p.m.

arkansas-coach-chad-morris-speaks-with-players-wednesday-march-28-2018-during-practice-at-the-universitys-practice-facility-on-campus-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Arkansas coach Chad Morris speaks with players Wednesday, March 28, 2018, during practice at the university's practice facility on campus in Fayetteville.

The Arkansas coaches are expected to work with more than 200 athletes during the two-day Razorback Overnight Camp that starts today.

One of the nation's top 2020 prospects offensive tackle Ray Curry Jr., 6-5, 315 pounds, of Memphis White Station High School plans to arrive in Fayetteville tonight and participate in the camp on Tuesday. He has more than 30 offers from schools like Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M and Auburn.

Hazen junior Blayne Toll, who worked out at tight end and defensive end at the Razorback Night Camp on June 3, is expected to take part in the two-day camp.

Toll, 6-5, 235, has offers from Oklahoma State, Memphis, Rutgers, Southern Miss and Carroll College while drawing interest from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Georgia, Notre Dame and others.

The camp is expected to start at 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Razorback Overnight Camp updates: Elite OL expected to attend

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online