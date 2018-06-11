Razorback Overnight Camp updates: Elite OL expected to attend

The Arkansas coaches are expected to work with more than 200 athletes during the two-day Razorback Overnight Camp that starts today.

One of the nation's top 2020 prospects offensive tackle Ray Curry Jr., 6-5, 315 pounds, of Memphis White Station High School plans to arrive in Fayetteville tonight and participate in the camp on Tuesday. He has more than 30 offers from schools like Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M and Auburn.

Hazen junior Blayne Toll, who worked out at tight end and defensive end at the Razorback Night Camp on June 3, is expected to take part in the two-day camp.

Toll, 6-5, 235, has offers from Oklahoma State, Memphis, Rutgers, Southern Miss and Carroll College while drawing interest from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Georgia, Notre Dame and others.

The camp is expected to start at 1.