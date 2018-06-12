ALL-NWADG DIVISION I BASEBALL

ALL-NORTHWEST ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE

Division I Baseball Team

Player of the Year

Connor Noland^Greenwood^6-3^Sr. ^Hit .424 with 4 home runs, 37 RBIs and 29 runs scored, while striking out just five times in 92 at-bats. The Arkansas signee also went 10-0 on the mound with a 0.42 ERA with 123 strikeouts and just 14 walks in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

Coach of the Year

Ron Bradley^Springdale Har-Ber^Led the Wildcats to their first state title in baseball and a 31-4 finish, after finishing second a year ago.

Newcomer of the Year

Hayden Seldomridge^Rogers High^6-0^Soph.^Hit a team-best .409 with 4 home runs and 33 RBIs for the Mounties, who lost in the Class 7A state semifinals to Conway.

The Team

PLAYER^SCHOOL^HT^CLASS^NOTABLE

THE TEAM

Blake Adams^Springdale Har-Ber^6-2^Jr. Hit .411 with 8 home runs and 42 RBIs and also went 7-2 with a 2.05 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 58 innings pitched.

Blaze Brothers^Springdale Har-Ber^5-9^Sr.^Hit. 417 with 41 runs scored and 25 RBIs out of the lead-off spot for the Wildcats and also stole 24 bases.

Peyton Holt^Greenwood^5-9^Jr.^Hit .531 with 7 home runs and 38 RBIs and also scored 52 runs, while stealing 23 bases.

Trevor Johnson^Van Buren^5-10^Jr.^ Posted a 9-1 record with a 2.85 ERA in 66 1/3 innings as the Pointers ace pitcher and also hit .333 with 1 home run and 25 RBIs.

Mac McCroskey^Springdale Har-Ber^6-1^Sr.^Hit .362 with 30 runs scored and 40 RBIs out of the two-hole in the batting order.

Miller Pleimann^Fayetteville^6-4^Sr.^The Wichita State signee went 4-3 on the mound with a 2.46 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched and hit .329 with 1 home run and 14 RBIs.

Dylan Qualls^Rogers Heritage^6-1^Sr.^Hit .435 with 12 RBIs and 13 runs scored, while walking 11 times and striking out just nine times in 62 at-bats.

McKaden Templeton^Rogers^5-11^Jr.^Was a two-way threat for the Mounties, going 7-1 with a 1.45 ERA in 57 2/3 innings and also hitting .337 with 29 RBIs.

Landrey Wilkerson^Van Buren^5-11^Jr.^Was a spark plug out of the lead-off spot for the Pointers, hitting .381 with 3 home runs, 22 RBIs and 35 runs scored.

All-State Team

Class 7A

Logan Chambers^Bryant

Houston King^Cabot

Zack Morris^Cabot

Evan Hiatt^Little Rock Catholic

Parker Gavazzi^Conway

Matt Lloyd^Conway

Jordan Wicks^Conway

Miller Mleimann^Fayetteville

Blake Adams^Springdale Har-Ber

Blake Benson^Springdale Har-Ber

Blaze Brothers^Springdale Har-Ber

Mac McCroskey^Springdale Har-Ber

Dylan Qualls^Rogers Heritage

Trent Bunting^North Little Rock

Weston McGhee^North Little Rock

Jackson Scrivner^Fort Smith Northside

Hayden Seldomridge^Rogers High

McKaden Templeton^Rogers High

Trevor Johnson^Van Buren

Landrey Wilkerson^Van Buren

Class 6A

Yates Pickett^Benton

Leighton Turbeville^Greenwood

Peyton Holt^Greenwood

Landry Jurecka^Greenwood

Connor Noland^Greenwood

Jonathan Smith^Jacksonville

Zane Ryne Neves^Jonesboro

Logan Orr^Jonesboro

Peyton McElroy^Marion

Jackson Randolph^Marion

Peyton Walker^Marion

Ben Henderson^Mountain Home

Gage McClain^Mountain Home

Bryson George^Russellville

Tanner Leonard^Searcy

Tyler Cleveland^Sheridan

Hunter Hicks^Sheridan

Chance Wallingsford^Sheridan

Dylan Adcock^Texarkana

Curtis Washington^West Memphis

Class 5A

Parker Edwards^Alma

Derek Perona^Farmington

Steven Stewart^Greenbrier

Cayden Wallace^Greenbrier

Westin Shelton^Greene County Tech

Ethan Bates^Hot Springs Lakeside

Trey Harris^Little Rock Christian

Bennett Shoptaw^Little Rock Christian

Carson Tollett^Little Rock Christian

Jacob Wagner^Little Rock Christian

Payton Campbell^Magnolia

Connor Harrington^Magnolia

Connor McCullough^Maumelle

Jaren Hill^Morrilton

Dylan White^Morrilton

P.J. Hilson^Nettleton

Aaron Vaupel^Nettleton

Derek Shollenbarger^Paragould

Gavis Glasgow^Pulaski Academy

Layne Hatcher^Pulaski Academy

Nick Fakouri^Sylvan Hills

Ryan Lumpkin^Sylvan Hills

Chaz Poppy^Sylvan Hills

Sam Fagan^Valley View

Will French^Valley View

Cade Rogers^Valley View

Connor Watson^Valley View

Cody Mitchell^Vilonia

Zak Whitis^Vilonia

Markevian Hence^Watson Chapel

Kaleb Hill^Watson Chapel

Ja'Kobi Jackson^Watson Chapel

Gianti Turner^Watson Chapel

Layne Hartsfield^White Hall

Zakc Montsinger^White Hall

Garret Wilson^Wynne

