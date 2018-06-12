Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 3:39 a.m.

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 2:11 a.m.

Justify broke from the No. 1 post in the Belmont Stakes. Rick Lee's selections and analysis in Saturday's editions provided the incorrect post position.

Sports on 06/12/2018

Print Headline: Getting it straight

