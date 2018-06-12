GOLF: Four advance to U.S. Junior Amateur

Four junior golfers qualified for next month's U.S. Junior Amateur by scoring well Monday at Fianna Hills Country Club in Fort Smith.

Annie Kim of Howey in the Hills, Fla., and Sydney Staton of Fort Smith qualified on the girls side. Kim shot a 2-under 70, including a 2-under 34 on the back nine, while Staton finished with a 1-over 73.

The two will play the U.S. Girls Junior Amateur on July 16-21 at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Josh McNulty of White Hall and Wil Gibson of Jonesboro shared medalist honors with 4-under 68s on the boys side. McNulty shot 33-35, while Gibson fired a 35-33.

McNulty and Gibson now will play in the U.S. Junior Amateur at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, N.J., on July 16-21.

