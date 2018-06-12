Naturals flash leather to shut out Travelers

NATURALS 1, TRAVELERS 0

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals used defense and heads-up base running to escape with a 1-0 victory over the Arkansas Travelers on Monday at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The Naturals used three double plays and some outstanding catches -- two by starting pitcher Foster Griffin (3-6) and another by center fielder Donnie Dewees -- to prevent the Travs from advancing a runner to third base after the first inning.

Griffin snagged liners hit by Chris Mariscal in the second and fourth innings.

"He saved his head but made the play," Naturals Manager Mike Rojas said. "It was good reactions by him to get the glove on the ball because if he didn't it would have hurt him."

Jecksson Flores got the Naturals going when he led off the fifth with a single to left. The Travs' Chuck Taylor made an inaccurate throw back to the infield that Mariscal couldn't handle, and Flores alertly went to second.

Anderson Miller followed with another single to drive in Flores.

"That was a helluva a hustle play by Flores," Rojas said. "He took a wide turn past first and when the fielder threw it away he got to second base. He's been clutch for us all year."

Arkansas center fielder Braden Bishop saved a potential big inning in the second when he ran down a long fly ball by Northwest Arkansas catcher Nick Dini. Bishop was in an all-out sprint to the wall when he caught Dini's drive over his shoulder.

Dewees saved a home run off the bat of Joe DeCarlo in the bottom of the second inning when he caught the drive by falling over the fence into the Naturals' bullpen for the third out.

The Naturals will put right-hander Zach Lavvorn (3-3, 5.25 ERA) on the mound today against the Travs Chase De Jong (4-3, 3.95) when the two teams close a four-game set. A victory by the Naturals would put them in a tie with the Travs atop the Texas League North Division while the Travs could open up a two-game edge with a victory.

"Both teams will be playing for something [Tuesday]," Rojas said.

