NCAA SUPER REGIONALS

Home runs power Texas Tech victory

LUBBOCK, Texas — Gabe Holt, Michael Davis and Brian Klein hit home runs to lead Texas Tech to a 6-2 victory over Duke on Monday, putting the Red Raiders in the College World Series for the third time in five seasons. Texas Tech (44-18) went ahead to stay when Davis hit a two-run home run in the fourth to break a 1-1 tie.

Clemens helps Texas get back to CWS

AUSTIN, Texas — Kody Clemens and DJ Petrinsky hit home runs, Matteo Bocchi was effective in a rare appearance as a starting pitcher, and Texas defeated Tennessee Tech 5-2 on Monday for a spot in the College World Series.

Texas (42-21), under second-year Coach David Pierce, returns to the CWS for the first time since 2014.

Langworthy’s HR lifts Florida in 11th

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Austin Langworthy’s home run off Steven Williams’ glove in the 11th inning gave overall top seed Florida a 3-2 victory against Auburn, sending the defending national champion Gators to the College World Series for the fourth consecutive year.

Langworthy lined a fastball off freshman All-American closer Cody Greenhill (6-3) to the wall. Williams had a bead on it, but it bounced off his glove and over the fence.