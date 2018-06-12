NCAA SUPER REGIONALS
This article was published today at 2:29 a.m.
College World Series at a glance
WHEN Saturday through June 27
WHERE TD Ameritrade Park, Omaha, Neb.
FORMAT Two double-elimination brackets
TV ESPN, ESPN2 2017
CHAMPION Florida
OPENING GAMES (All times Central) Saturday Oregon State vs. North Carolina, 2 p.m.; Washington vs. Mississippi State, 7 p.m. Sunday Arkansas vs. Texas, 1 p.m.; Texas Tech vs. Florida, 6 p.m.
Home runs power Texas Tech victory
LUBBOCK, Texas — Gabe Holt, Michael Davis and Brian Klein hit home runs to lead Texas Tech to a 6-2 victory over Duke on Monday, putting the Red Raiders in the College World Series for the third time in five seasons. Texas Tech (44-18) went ahead to stay when Davis hit a two-run home run in the fourth to break a 1-1 tie.
Clemens helps Texas get back to CWS
AUSTIN, Texas — Kody Clemens and DJ Petrinsky hit home runs, Matteo Bocchi was effective in a rare appearance as a starting pitcher, and Texas defeated Tennessee Tech 5-2 on Monday for a spot in the College World Series.
Texas (42-21), under second-year Coach David Pierce, returns to the CWS for the first time since 2014.
Langworthy’s HR lifts Florida in 11th
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Austin Langworthy’s home run off Steven Williams’ glove in the 11th inning gave overall top seed Florida a 3-2 victory against Auburn, sending the defending national champion Gators to the College World Series for the fourth consecutive year.
Langworthy lined a fastball off freshman All-American closer Cody Greenhill (6-3) to the wall. Williams had a bead on it, but it bounced off his glove and over the fence.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: NCAA SUPER REGIONALS
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.