NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Trolling for crappie is good on the south end of Beaver Lake.

Mike Whitehouse at Hickory Creek Marina said a Bandit 300 series crank bait is a favorite of crappie trollers. Several limits have been caught recently.

Walleye are biting well on nightcrawler rigs. Good fishing is reported around Horseshoe Bend park and farther north in the Clifty area.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said crappie can be caught with minnows 12 to 15 feet deep around docks and brush. Crappie can be caught on all areas of the lake.

Try top-water lures at sunrise and sunset for black bass. All types of soft plastic lures work for midday fishing. Swim baits may also work for bass.

Striped bass are biting top-water lures at sunrise in the Rocky Branch area. Use brood minnows or shad later in the day. Walleye are biting nightcrawler rigs 20 feet deep on main lake shorelines and points.

Beaver tailwater

Tom Steinke at the Beaver Dam Store said the best flies for trout are midges, hare's ears and pheasant tails.

Power Bait is the top bait. The best lures are small gold and red spoons.

Walleye can be caught downstream from the U.S. 62 bridge by trolling Flicker Shad crank baits or a jig and minnow combination.

Lake Fayetteville

Angela Perea at the lake office said black bass are biting well on Flicker Shad crank baits. Catfish and bluegill go for glow worms.

Crappie are scattered. Try trolling minnows or jigs.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike McBride at the lake bait shop said black bass fishing is good with top-water lures, spinner baits and plastic worms.

Try for crappie eight to 10 feet deep with minnows or jigs. Use liver or shad for catfish.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker reports good bluegill fishing at Lake Windsor and Loch Lomond with crickets or worms. Black bass are biting well at Windsor and Loch Lomond on top-water lures at sunrise. Go with swim baits or jig and pigs later in the day.

Illinois River

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said fishing is good for black bass and catfish.

Use any type of soft-plastic lure for black bass. Try liver, nightcrawlers, sunfish or crawdads for catfish.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud said black bass at Lake Eucha are biting 10-inch plastic worms in red shad color. Try top-water lures at sunrise. Spinner baits or jig and pigs may also work for midday fishing.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good crappie fishing at Grand Lake with hair jigs and tube jigs.

Table Rock Lake

The Missouri Department of Conservation reports good fishing for largemouth bass with top-water lures at sunrise. Try Ned rigs in green pumpkin color around cover.

Bluegill are biting well on worms or crickets. Crappie are biting fair in the James River arm on minnows or small jigs.

--Complied by Flip Putthoff

Sports on 06/12/2018