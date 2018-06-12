NWA outdoor briefs

Hobbs hosts nature hike

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will hold a one-half mile nature hike from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday along the Sinking Stream Trail. Meet at the Historic Van Winkle Hollow trailhead on Arkansas 12.

The hike is rated easy and follows a dirt trail. A park interpreter will lead the hike. Hikers will learn about the types of trees and vegetation seen, wildlife in the park and characteristics of Ozark streams.

For details call the park visitor center, 479-789-5000.

Poker run set for Table Rock

Shell Knob, Mo. Chamber of Commerce will hold a pirate-themed poker run at Table Rock Lake on Saturday.

Boaters should pick up a map at the Subway dock at the Missouri 39 bridge over Table Rock Lake. The map shows designated marina stops where boaters get their poker hands.

Cost is $25, or more to purchase additional poker hands. The event is a fundraiser for the annual Shell Knob fireworks show.

The event ends at Kings River Marina with music, food and drinks starting at 2 p.m For more information call the chamber at 417-858-3300.

Apply for permit deer hunts

Hunters may apply for permit deer hunts on Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife management areas through June 30.

Permit applicants must provide a $5 nonrefundable processing fee. If successful, they will receive their permit without the need for any additional fees. If any hunts have more permits available than applicants, those will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in late July for the same $5 processing fee.

Each hunter may submit one application for each type of permit hunt -- youth hunt, archery, muzzleloader and modern gun. Hunters who are not able to apply online may visit any Game and Fish regional office to apply in person.

Hunters must be at least 6 years old, and hunters applying for youth hunts must be at least 6, but not older than 15 the day the hunt begins.

Apply online at agfc.com. Call 501-223-6440 or 501-223-6359 for more information.

Enrollment open for workshop

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is taking online enrollment in this year's Becoming an Outdoors Woman workshop through June 30. The workshop, which introduces women 18 and older to various outdoors activities, will be held Sept. 28-30 at the C.A. Vines Arkansas 4-H Center in Ferndale, near Little Rock.

The workshop offers instruction in many outdoor activities, including canoeing, fishing, hiking, fly tying, archery, boating, birding, outdoor photography, Dutch-oven cooking and shooting sports. Instructors provide basic and advanced instruction tailored to each participant's individual ability.

The $150 registration fee includes all food, lodging, equipment and supplies.

Longs win at Grand Lake

Jim and June Long won the Guys and Gals bass tournament held May 13 at Grand Lake in Oklahoma. They weighed five bass totaling 14.68 pounds.

Ricky and Vicky Johnston placed second with five bass at 12.16 pounds. Wayne and Linda Dirck were third with five bass at 12.07 pounds.

Frank Ralph and Kim Dunn had big bass at 5.63 pounds.

