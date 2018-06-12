Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Jones to skip camp

The Atlanta Falcons will open their mandatory minicamp without Julio Jones, one of their most important playmakers. Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said the team was informed Monday that Jones will not be present when the three-day minicamp opens today. Jones, under contract through 2020, is seeking a new deal as he has fallen behind other top NFL receivers in average earnings. "We have been in contact with Julio and his representation," Dimitroff said in a statement released by the team. "We will not discuss those conversations publicly except to say we feel they have been productive and constructive." Jones' absence is a big surprise. Jones, 29, still has three seasons remaining on his five-year, $71.3 million deal with $47 million in guaranteed money. He is due to earn $10.5 million this season, $12.5 million in 2019 and $11.4 million in 2020. Jones' salary cap figure of $12.9 million for 2018 ranks seventh among NFL receivers, well behind recent deals signed by Tampa Bay's Mike Evans ($18.252 million in 2018) and Cleveland's Jarvis Landry ($15.5 million).

Clemson QB transfers

Former Clemson quarterback and highly touted recruit Hunter Johnson is transferring to Northwestern. Johnson will have to sit out this season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules and have three years of eligibility left. Northwestern has senior Clayton Thorson coming back from a knee injury and set to start at quarterback this season. Johnson, from Brownsburg, Ind., was considered one of the best quarterbacks in the 2017 signing class. He worked his way up to No. 2 on Clemson's depth chart as a freshman. Johnson's brother, Cole, played for Northwestern from 2013-2016, contributing on special teams. Hunter Johnson played in seven games last season and completed 77.8 percent of his passes for 234 yards and 2 touchdowns. Stuck between returning starter Kelly Bryant and heralded 2018 recruit Trevor Lawrence, Johnson decided to transfer after spring practice.

BASKETBALL

Quick deals predicted

Warriors General Manager Bob Myers expects swift negotiations to re-sign two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant and Coach Steve Kerr. Durant could sign for as long as four years and about $160 million, and Myers is prepared to give him "whatever he wants." Kerr has one year remaining on his original five-year contract, so he would receive a multiyear extension. Myers wants to keep as much of the core of the two-time defending champions intact while also realizing the Warriors will be a younger team without the same veteran presence. Key reserve David West is contemplating retirement.

HORSE RACING

Justify takes it easy

Triple Crown winner Justify returned to Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., for a little rest Monday, arriving just before a thunderstorm and greeted by camera-clicking fans intent on getting a shot of horse racing's newest superstar. A crowd watched the chestnut colt with a white blaze exit a van after a midday flight from Islip, N.Y. Assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes walked Justify outside Barn 33. He said the horse traveled well and will be "just taking it easy" for a few days before this weekend's celebration and his return to California. "He'll walk at least the next three days, as long as he'll allow us to," Barnes said. "Then we'll see which direction we need to head as far as training." Justify became the 13th Triple Crown champion with Saturday's 1¾-length victory in the Belmont Stakes that improved him to 6-0 lifetime.

TENNIS

Suspension increased

Past French Open finalist Sara Errani's doping suspension has been increased from two months to 10 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. CAS announced Monday its rulings on appeals by Errani and Italy's national anti-doping agency, which asked for up to a two-year punishment. The 31-year-old Italian tested positive for the banned substance letrozole in an out-of-competition drug test at her family home in February 2017. Errani was told about the result in April 2017, but she decided to continue competing with the hope of winning on appeal. Her original two-month ban was served from August to October. That period will count toward her new 10-month suspension. Errani lost the 2012 final at Roland Garros to Maria Sharapova and was ranked as high as No. 5 in singles the next year.

Basketball

Casey rebounds as Detroit's new coach

DETROIT -- Dwane Casey lost his job in Toronto because the Raptors wanted to advance further in the playoffs.

In Detroit, it would be an accomplishment if Casey can simply get the Pistons into the playoffs.

The Pistons hired the NBA Coach of the Year finalist Monday, hoping he can help the three-time NBA championship franchise regularly reach the postseason and eventually compete again for titles.

"Dwane is one of the most successful and highly respected coaches in our league," Pistons owner Tom Gores said. "He's a great communicator and a leader who will connect with our players and accelerate their growth. Having spent many hours with Dwane over the last few weeks, I'm confident he is the right person to get us to the next level."

A month after being fired by the Raptors, Casey agreed to a five-year deal to become head coach of the Pistons.

Casey led Toronto to a team-record 59 victories this year and helped the franchise earn the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time, a performance that won him coach of the year honors from his peers at the National Basketball Coaches Association. He had one year remaining on a three-year, $18 million extension when he was fired shortly after Toronto was swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was 320-238 in seven seasons and is Toronto's winningest coach.

The Pistons said Casey already has started work, including meetings with players, and will be introduced at a news conference next week.

Detroit had been looking for a coach for more than month since firing Stan Van Gundy, who was also its president of basketball operations.

