Scenery, fishing await on short float trips

Biting into a slice of ice-cold watermelon, or paddling a slice of a cool stream, are two ways to beat the summer heat.

Enjoying the region's popular float streams doesn't have to be an all day affair. Got a couple of hours to float after work or church? Some rivers have stretches that are a mere two or three miles between access points.

Just paddle and it may only take an hour to cover the water, or spend the whole day swimming and fishing. Here are three mini float trips to consider for summertime paddling.

Short trip, big scenery

A two-mile stretch of the War Eagle River at Withrow Springs State Park north of Huntsville packs bluffs, lush forest, cool water and good fishing into a compact package.

Paddling trips start at the park, where Arkansas 23 crosses the War Eagle. There's parking here, and paddlers can hike the War Eagle Trail that rises high above the water. It's two lazy river miles to a take-out where Madison County 8500 comes down to the river.

Visitors will find the county road in the center of the park. It's a paved road that heads off to the west, then turns to gravel outside the park boundary.

There's plenty to see along the way. Bluffs abound, including impressive walls of rock that get higher as one drifts downstream. It's all wilderness scenery the entire way, with no white-water rapids. Paddlers enjoy an easy, slow current. Shoals and pools typical of Ozark streams are found on this family friendly stretch.

It's an ideal section for taking family or friends who have never been canoeing or kayaking. The float can done in an hour if people just paddle. Gravel bars are about for pulling off the river to swim or fish.

Getting back to the car at the end can come with a dose of healthy exercise. It's exactly a two-mile walk, run or bike ride back to the put-in at the Arkansas 23 bridge in the park. Or, leave a vehicle at the take-out for return transportation.

Clear, cool water

Summertime floats don't come any cooler than a drift down the White River below Beaver Dam. The trip from the dam downstream to Bertrand Access covers a mere 3.2 miles.

Get an early start and paddling is done in the misty fog that shrouds this cold-water river most summer mornings. Water temperature is 55 to 60 degrees because the flow comes from deep down in Beaver Lake. It emerges from the base of the dam ice cold and refreshing.

Gorgeous scenery marks this short trip. Tall bluffs cloaked in hardwood trees and cedar trees rise from the clear, cold water. A swim break in the river will take your breath away. Trout fishing is good along this stretch.

This is another float where paddlers can walk or bike back to the put-in at the dam. It's a two-mile jaunt, uphill for a mile then all downhill from there.

Festive floating

Paddlers have plenty of company during the summer on the Elk River near Pineville and Noel, Mo. The Elk is floatable all summer. No wonder so many come to enjoy the cool water with a gentle flow suitable for all skill levels.

A three-mile float on the Elk starts at the Mount Shira access on Missouri 59 east of Noel and ends at Noel city park on Butler Creek.

This downstream section of the Elk is slower and deeper than sections upstream. It's more paddling than floating, with pastoral riverside scenery and good fishing for smallmouth bass.

Once paddlers reach downtown Noel, enter Butler Creek on river left to reach the take-out at Noel city park.

