State Sports Briefs

ATHLETICS

Longtime UAM coach Early dies

Alvy Early, the longtime women's basketball and softball coach at the University of Arkansas-Monticello, died Monday at 77 after a bout with cancer.

Early who won 1,178 games in softball and women's basketball. He coached the women's basketball team from 1979-2000, where he had a career record of 425-211. His 1990 team was runner-up in the NAIA national tournament, losing to Southwestern Oklahoma. Under his leadership, the Cotton Blossoms won the Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference in 1986, 1987, 1990 and 1995. They also won the Gulf South Conference title in 1996.

He coached the softball team from 1997-2018. He was named Gulf South Conference Western Division Softball Coach of the Decade from 2000-2010. His teams won seven GSC Western Division titles and advanced to the NCAA Tournament four times. When UAM joined the Great American Conference in 2012, Early led the Blossoms to the new league's first regular-season and tournament championships.

He also served as UAM's athletic director from 1997-2009. He is also a member of the UAM and Arkansas Sports halls of fame.

Early, who was born in Fort Smith, but attended high school in Pahoke, Fla., received a college deferment from the local draft board and went on to letter in football, baseball and tennis at UAM, graduating in 1967.

Lindsey Kight, who played on four consecutive Gulf South Conference Western Division championship teams from 2001-2004, said of Early: "He was so successful because he took the players who already had a good foundation and he made them strive to be that much better," she said. "He pushed you to the point where you didn't think you could go anymore. He got more of out his players than they thought they had."

GOLF

Four advance to U.S. Junior Amateur

Four junior golfers qualified for next month's U.S. Junior Amateur by scoring well Monday at Fianna Hills Country Club in Fort Smith.

Annie Kim of Howey in the Hills, Fla., and Sydney Staton of Fort Smith qualified on the girls side. Kim shot a 2-under 70, including a 2-under 34 on the back nine, while Staton finished with a 1-over 73.

The two will play the U.S. Girls Junior Amateur on July 16-21 at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Josh McNulty of White Hall and Wil Gibson of Jonesboro shared medalist honors with 4-under 68s on the boys side. McNulty shot 33-35, while Gibson fired a 35-33.

McNulty and Gibson now will play in the U.S. Junior Amateur at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, N.J., on July 16-21.

Sports on 06/12/2018