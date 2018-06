Sun Belt Conference releases basketball schedules for Arkansas State, UALR

The Sun Belt Conference released its men's and women's basketball schedules Tuesday afternoon for the 2018-2019 season.

Instead of playing doubleheaders, like last season, the men's and women's teams will play at opposite locations.

Here's the schedules for the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and Arkansas State University:

UALR men

Jan. 3 | at Louisiana-Monroe

Jan. 5 | at Louisiana-Lafayette

Jan. 10 | Troy

Jan. 12 | South Alabama

Jan. 17 | at Texas State

Jan. 19 | at UT Arlington

Jan. 24 | Coastal Carolina

Jan. 26 | Appalachian State

Feb. 2 | Arkansas State

Feb. 7 | at Troy

Feb. 9 | at South Alabama

Feb. 14 | UT Arlington

Feb. 16 | Texas State

Feb. 23 | at Arkansas State

Feb. 28 | at Georgia Southern

March 2 | at Georgia State

March 7 | Louisiana-Lafayette

March 9 | Louisiana-Monroe

UALR women

Jan. 3 | Louisiana-Monroe

Jan. 5 | Louisiana-Lafayette

Jan. 10 | at Troy

Jan. 12 | at South Alabama

Jan. 17 | Texas State

Jan. 19 | UT Arlington

Jan. 24 | at Coastal Carolina

Jan. 26 | at Appalachian State

Feb. 2 | at Arkansas State

Feb. 7 | Troy

Feb. 9 | South Alabama

Feb. 14 | at UT Arlington

Feb. 16 | at Texas State

Feb. 23 | Arkansas State

Feb. 28 | Georgia Southern

March 2 | Georgia State

March 7 | at Louisiana-Lafayette

March 9 | at Louisiana-Monroe

Arkansas State men

Jan. 3 | at Louisiana-Lafayette

Jan. 5 | at Louisiana-Monroe

Jan. 10 | South Alabama

Jan. 12 | Troy

Jan. 17 | at UT Arlington

Jan. 19 | at Texas State

Jan. 24 | Appalachian State

Jan. 26 | Coastal Carolina

Feb. 2 | at UALR

Feb. 7 | at South Alabama

Feb. 9 | at Troy

Feb. 14 | Texas State

Feb. 16 | UT Arlington

Feb. 23 | UALR

Feb. 28 | at Georgia State

March 2 | at Georgia Southern

March 7 | Louisiana-Monroe

March 9 | Louisiana-Lafayette

Arkansas State women

Jan. 3 | Louisiana-Lafayette

Jan. 5 | Louisiana-Monroe

Jan. 10 | at South Alabama

Jan. 12 | at Troy

Jan. 17 | UT Arlington

Jan. 19 | Texas State

Jan. 24 | at Appalachian State

Jan. 26 | at Coastal Carolina

Feb. 2 | UALR

Feb. 7 | South Alabama

Feb. 9 | Troy

Feb. 14 | at Texas State

Feb. 16 | at UT Arlington

Feb. 23 | at UALR

Feb. 28 | Georgia State

March 2 | Georgia Southern

March 7 | at Louisiana-Monroe

March 9 | at Louisiana-Lafayette