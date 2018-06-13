ALL-NWADG DIVISION II BASEBALL

ALL-NORTHWEST ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE

Division II Baseball Team

Player of the Year

Brandon Ulmer^Booneville^5-11^Sr.^Batted .500 with 44 hits, 44 runs scored, 9 home runs, 12 doubles and 25 RBIs; was 6-2 with a 1.10 ERA and 65 strikeouts; signed with Arkansas State.

Newcomer of the Year

Walker Williams^Shiloh Christian^5-10^So.^Batted .390 with 32 hits, 15 doubles and 27 RBIs; was 7-0 with a 1.08 ERA and 81 strikeouts as the Saints' No. 2 starter.

Coach of the Year

Greg Harris^Huntsville^Led the Eagles to a 24-6 record, bettering last year's mark by a half-game. The Eagles were 12-1 in conference play this season after losing seven seniors.

THE TEAM

PLAYER^SCHOOL^HT^CLASS^NOTABLE

Chandler Alaniz^Greenland^5-8^Sr.^Batted .469 with 12 doubles, 5 home runs and 35 RBIs.

Austin Anderson^Greenland^5-9^Sr.^Batted .378 with 26 RBIs; was 6-4 with a 2.35 ERA as a pitcher.

Landon Brown^Shiloh Christian^6-0^Sr.^Posted an 11-1 record with 103 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings and just 9 earned runs.

Ty Buchanan^Huntsville^6-0^Jr.^Batted .400 with 24 hits, 21 runs scored and 25 RBIs.

Connor Clark^Shiloh Christian^5-11^Sr.^Batted .446 with 41 hits, 34 runs scored 2 home runs and 31 RBIs.

Michael Connolly^Shiloh Christian^5-7^Sr.^Batted .412 with 33 hits, 33 runs scored 2 home runs and 26 RBIs.

Eddie Graham^Ozark^5-11^Jr.^Batted .444 with 40 hits, 41 runs scored, 3 home runs and 25 RBIs; was 6-2 with 2.35 ERA.

Rey Lozano^Lavaca^6-2^Sr.^Batted .543 with 38 hits, 30 runs, 3 home runs and 21 RBIs; 11-2 with 0.51 ERA as a pitcher.

Carson Ray^Booneville^5-7^Jr.^Batted .457 with 43 hits, 28 runs, 3 home runs and 33 RBIs.

All-State Baseball

Class 4A

Alex Day^Ashdown

Jaden Hill^Ashdown

Brett Kernodle^Baptist Prep

Riley Loyd^Baptist Prep

Brandon Ulmer^Booneville

Jake Algee^Brookland

Brandon Glenn^Brookland

Landon Jones^Brookland

Levi Smith^CAC

Bennett Holt^Crossett

Brayden Myers^Dardanelle

Tate Vestal^Dardanelle

Andy Roberts^Gosnell

Bailey Soule^Gravette

Steven Huff^Hamburg

Zach Biggers^Harrisburg

Tanner Harris^Huntsville

Kade Stuart^Lonoke

Demias Jimerson^Malvern

Nick Griffin^Monticello

Mason Philley^Monticello

Tyler Hanson^Nashville

Eddie Graham^Ozark

Tyler Odell^Pea Ridge

Nick Hagerty^Pottsville

Greyson Stevens^Pottsville

Drew Cates^Prairie Grove

Brandon Hudson^Robinson

Luke Pectol^Robinson

Landon Brown^Shiloh Christian

Connor Clark^Shiloh Christian

Braden Jones^Southside Batesville

Chance Johnson^Star City

John Hoskyn^Stuttgart

Treylon Burks^Warren

Avery Felts^Westside Jonesboro

Class 3A

Ben Jackson^Atkins

Kennen Martin^Atkins

Rhett Roach^Bald Knob

Brayden Roberts^Bald Knob

Bryce Dodd^Clinton

Ty Johnson^Clinton

Mason Silberstein^Corning

Phillip Bryant^Episcopal Collegiate

Dearieus Sledge^Fordyce

Austin Lawrence^Fouke

Mason Sellers^Genoa Central

Jarred Rogers^Glen Rose

Chandler Alaniz^Greenland

Austin Anderson^Greenland

Hunter Cartwright^Greenland

Peydon Harlow^Harding Academy

Dalton Koch^Harding Academy

Wade Beasley^Horatio

Zach Izzo^Horatio

Logan Perkins^Jessieville

Kellan Hodge^Junction City

Clay Jolley^Junction City

Michael Jorgensen^Manila

Brennan James^Mansfield

Brady Wilcox^Mayflower

Ethan York^Mayflower

Andrew Pitts^Melbourne

Brock Johnson^Perryville

Josh Lyman^Piggott

Tucker Evans^Smackover

Jake Moorehouse^Valley Springs

Cade Burris^Walnut Ridge

Class 2A

Andrew McFarlin^Buffalo Island Central

Canon Walling^Buffalo Island Central

Blake White^Carlisle

Nick Scherrey^Conway Christian

Winston Strawn^Conway Christian

Ben Cantrell^Danville

Ryan Rosel^Des Arc

Peyton Phillips^East Poinsett County

Ty Holt^Hackett

Gannon Bearden^Harmony Grove Camden

Cody Day^Hector

Martin 'Rey' Lozano^Lavaca

Randon Baumgartner^Magazine

Justin McKim^Magnet Cove

Dalton Holland^McCrory

Matthew Herron^Mountain Pine

J.C. Motley^Murfreesboro

Austin Teal^Palestine‐Wheatley

Gavin Barnett^Pangburn

Carson Worthy^Parkers Chapel

Zach Klien^Poyen

Riley Tomlinson^Salem

Kaleb Blair^Spring Hill

Wesley Featherston^Spring Hill

Class 1A

Ethan Block^Alpena

Brett Harris^Armorel

Travis Southern^Armorel

Nathan Higgins^Bay

James Mills^Bradley

Hunter Hartwick^Concord

Gage Gattis^County Line

Pacyn Reames^County Line

Adam Garcia^Decatur

Dylan Richardson^Deer

Zane Cox^Dierks

Blayn Turner^Dierks

Gauge Welch^Hampton

Hunter Saunders^Hermitage

Tyson Durham^Hillcrest

Colton Rose^Hillcrest

Carson Smith^Kirby

Ethan Nuessner^Lead Hill

Tommy Sindland^Lead Hill

Tristan May^Midland

Cade Jackson^Mount Ida

Logan Adcock^Mount Vernon‐Enola

John Riley^Nemo Vista

Bryson Rhodes^Nevada

Trey Stone^Omaha

John Fowler^Ouachita

Conly Lockhart^Rector

Landon Wharton^Sacred Heart

Levi Forst^Scranton

Cody Decker^Shirley

Ben Gorden^Shirley

Brody Smith^SS Bee Branch

Griffin Smith^SS Bee Branch

Myles Jones^Taylor

Keagan Dunn^Viola

Will Wilson^Viola

T.J. Lewis^Western Yell County

Zane Haney^Wonderview

Matthew Aiken^Woodlawn

Will Richardson^Woodlawn

