Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 9:10 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

ASU hires assistant volleyball coach

By Democrat-Gazette press services

This article was published today at 2:43 a.m.

Arkansas State University hired Carissa Damler as assistant coach Tuesday.

Damler played at Purdue, where she was a defensive specialist from 2014-2017.

In 2017, she had 133 digs, 25 assists, 4 aces and a kill. She helped the Purdue defense hold opponents to a .210 hitting percentage.

She is expected to coach the team's back row and libero, while also playing an integral role in scouting and game planning.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 06/13/2018

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: ASU hires assistant volleyball coach

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online