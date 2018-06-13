ASU hires assistant volleyball coach

Arkansas State University hired Carissa Damler as assistant coach Tuesday.

Damler played at Purdue, where she was a defensive specialist from 2014-2017.

In 2017, she had 133 digs, 25 assists, 4 aces and a kill. She helped the Purdue defense hold opponents to a .210 hitting percentage.

She is expected to coach the team's back row and libero, while also playing an integral role in scouting and game planning.

