ASU hires assistant volleyball coach
By Democrat-Gazette press services
This article was published today at 2:43 a.m.
Arkansas State University hired Carissa Damler as assistant coach Tuesday.
Damler played at Purdue, where she was a defensive specialist from 2014-2017.
In 2017, she had 133 digs, 25 assists, 4 aces and a kill. She helped the Purdue defense hold opponents to a .210 hitting percentage.
She is expected to coach the team's back row and libero, while also playing an integral role in scouting and game planning.
