Elite O-lineman impressed with Arkansas, plans return trips

Arkansas impressed highly regarded junior offensive lineman Ray Curry Jr. during his two-day visit to Fayetteville along with three teammates.

Curry Jr., 6-5, 315 pounds of Memphis White Station has more than 30 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Alabama, Nebraska, Tennessee, Georgia, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M and Auburn. He and his teammates along with three of his coaches arrived Monday and left mid-day Tuesday.

He worked out with offensive line coach Dustin Fry during the morning session of Tuesday’s camp.

“It was real nice, I enjoyed it,” Curry said. “The weather- it was a little hot, but I’m use to that being from Memphis. Like the staff. I like Coach Fry real good guy. I enjoyed him and I liked his teaching. It was real good.”

Curry and his teammates were able to check out the facilities. The Jerry and Gene Jones academic center caught his eye.

“That was real nice,” Curry said.

The trip has the Hogs in a better position for Curry.

“It boosted them up a whole lot,” Curry sad. “I really enjoyed it.”

Spartans Head Coach Joe Rocconi, who along with two other assistants made the trip, raves about Curry on and off the field.

“He’s a great kid,” Rocconi said. “I think his ceiling is tremendously high. I still think he has a lot of raw qualities about his game. Which is a complement of his potential and his future. I think his ceiling is higher than most kids at his age.”

Curry got a kick out of seeing the defensive staff enjoying some of the music during the camp.

“We came on the practice field and I think the D coordinator and the defensive guys were down dancing and caught a vibe,” Curry said. “I enjoyed it. I really liked it. They have a lot of energy down here.”

The visit won’t be his last to Fayetteville.

“I know I’ll be down here a lot for some games,” Curry said. “Most definitely.”

The well mannered and humble Curry credits his parents for instilling good virtues and making sure he stays focused.

“Yeah, they’ll be on you,” Curry said. “They just watch after me and make sure I’m on the right path and stay on me hard. Sometimes it gets a little overwhelming and they just do it for the best. I appreciate it. I’m real thankful for them because I know a lot of people don’t have good parents.”

Curry knows not all youth have parents like his.

“You take it for granted sometimes,” said Curry, who’s considering aviation as a major. “I have friends like that’s not as fortunate as me and I see the differences. Stuff they can do. I’m real grateful for everything.”