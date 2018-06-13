State Sports Briefs

FOOTBALL

Graduate transfer from Kansas picks Hogs

Kansas redshirt junior Chase Harrell announced Tuesday his plans to be a graduate transfer at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and will be eligible to play this fall.

Harrell, 6-4, 230 pounds, caught 25 passes for 221 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Jayhawks last season. He has 25 catches for 302 yards and 5 touchdowns in his career.

He was attending a party in December with his older brother Cole, who was shot and killed. He was arrested on suspension of driving under the influence in March.

He announced April 13 on Twitter plans to play his remaining two years of eligibility elsewhere.

"So blessed to say I will be the first person to GRADUATE from college this summer," Harrell tweeted. "With that being said, with everything I have been through this past 6 months, I'm looking for a FRESH start and have decided to transfer from KU and play my FINAL TWO years at another D1 University."

Harrell took an official visit to Fayetteville on June 3-5 before deciding to join the Razorbacks. He was recruited out of Huffman (Texas) Hargrave when he signed with Kansas over Houston in 2015.

VOLLEYBALL

ASU hires assistant coach

Arkansas State University hired Carissa Damler as assistant coach Tuesday.

Damler played at Purdue, where she was a defensive specialist from 2014-2017.

In 2017, she had 133 digs, 25 assists, 4 aces and a kill. She helped the Purdue defense hold opponents to a .210 hitting percentage.

She is expected to coach the team's back row and libero, while also playing an integral role in scouting and game planning.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 06/13/2018