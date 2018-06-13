Tigers' Cabrera ruptures biceps, done for season

DETROIT -- Miguel Cabrera ruptured his left biceps tendon Tuesday night, an injury that will sideline the Detroit slugger for the rest of the season, and the Tigers lost 6-4 to the Minnesota Twins.

The two-time AL MVP will have surgery this week, the Tigers said. Cabrera, playing his 12th game since missing 26 with a hamstring strain, exited in the third inning and underwent an MRI during the game.

Cabrera missed three games earlier this season with spasms in his left biceps.

Ehire Adrianza hit his first career grand slam to help Minnesota rally.

The Twins trailed 2-1 going into the seventh inning, but Tigers starter Blaine Hardy left after allowing a leadoff single to Eduardo Escobar.

Louis Coleman (3-1) only threw nine strikes in a 23-pitch outing, walking two batters to load the bases with two outs. Tigers Manager Ron Gardenhire brought in Warwick Saupold, who went to a 3-1 count on Adrianza before throwing a fastball that ended up in the right-field stands.

The Tigers made it 5-4 with two runs in the seventh. With runners on second and third with two outs, JaCoby Jones beat out an infield single and Escobar's throw sailed past first baseman Logan Morrison for Minnesota's second throwing error of the inning.

Miguel Sano gave the Twins a 6-4 lead with an RBI single in the eighth.

Ryan Pressly (1-1) got the victory with a scoreless inning of relief. Fernando Rodney pitched the ninth for his 14th save.

Jake Odorizzi started for Minnesota, allowing 2 runs on 4 hits and 4 walks in 5 innings. He struck out four while throwing 102 pitches.

RED SOX 6, ORIOLES 4 Home runs by Rafael Devers and Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) helped Eduardo Rodriguez win his fifth consecutive start, and the Boston Red Sox extended Baltimore's losing streak to six games. Rodriguez (8-1) gave up 2 runs and 8 hits over 5 2/3 innings

RAYS 4, BLUE JAYS 1 Wilson Ramos homered, and six Tampa Bay relievers combined for a five-hitter for the host Rays. Austin Pruitt (2-3) pitched 2 2/3 innings for the victory, and Sergio Romo worked the ninth for his second save.

WHITE SOX 5, INDIANS 1 Yoan Moncada and Yolmer Sanchez homered to lead off host Chicago's three-run first, and James Shields won for the first time since opening day. Shields (2-7) gave up 1 run and 4 hits in 7 innings after going 12 starts and 13 appearances without a victory.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 5, ROCKIES 4 Aaron Nola struck out 10 in another dominant performance and Scott Kingery hit a three-run homer, leading host Philadelphia to the victory. Nola (8-2) allowed 1 run and 4 hits in 6 2/3 innings, lowering his ERA to 2.27.

BRAVES 8, METS 2 Ozzie Albies hit a grand slam and Freddie Freeman homered during host Atlanta's six-run sixth inning. Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz pitched five scoreless innings before departing with triceps tightness. Shane Carle (4-1) got two outs for the victory.

PADRES 4, CARDINALS 2 Eric Hosmer homered for visiting San Diego, and the Padres carried a perfect game into the sixth inning of their 10th victory in 14 games. Matt Strahm started the bullpen game and retired 9 batters on 36 pitches, including 4 strikeouts.

MARLINS 3, GIANTS 1 Trevor Richards pitched six effective innings for his first major league win, helping the host Marlins top the Giants. Richards (1-3) allowed two hits in his seventh major league start. The 25-year-old right-hander struck out two and walked three.

BREWERS 4, CUBS 0 Chase Anderson pitched seven innings of one-hit ball, and the host Brewers moved back into first in the NL Central. Anderson (5-5) struck out six and walked two.

INTERLEAGUE

YANKEES 3, NATIONALS 2 Didi Gregorius homered twice for New York, Washington slugger Bryce Harper left in the eighth inning after he was hit by a pitch for the second time, and the Yankees earned their 10th win in 12 games. Harper fell to the ground in pain when hit on the right elbow by a 90 mph pitch from CC Sabathia (4-1) in the fifth inning. The 2015 NL MVP came out after he was hit on the left foot by Dellin Betances' 89 mph slider leading off the eighth. Gregorius drove a hanging curveball from Tanner Roark (3-7) into the Yankees bullpen in right-center during New York's two-run second. He sent a fastball into the right-field second deck leading off the sixth for his fourth multihomer game.

REDS 5, ROYALS 1 (10) Joey Votto hit a bases-loaded triple in the 10th inning after Billy Hamilton slipped out of a rundown, and the visiting Cincinnati Reds beat the Kansas City Royals. Dave Hernandez (2-0) hit a batter and struck out two for the victory.

