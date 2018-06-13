Today's TV All times Central

Best bet

Gerrit Cole and the Houston Astros meet the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. Coverage begins at 9 p.m. Central on Comcast channel 269 in central Arkansas.

EVENT, TIME;CHANNEL

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NY Mets at Atlanta, 11 a.m.;MLB

Boston at Baltimore, 3 p.m.;MLB

Washington at NY Yankees, 6 p.m.;ESPN

San Diego at St. Louis, 7 p.m.;Comcast 95/Cox

Texas at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m.;FSN

Houston at Oakland, 9 p.m.;Comcast 269

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox+, 9 p.m.;MLB

WNBA

Washington at Connecticut, 6 p.m.;ESPN2

Thursday's TV

GOLF

U.S. Open, 8:30 a.m.;FS1

LPGA: Meijer Classic, 12:30 p.m.;Golf

U.S. Open, 3:30 p.m.;Fox

WORLD CUP

Russia vs. Saudi Arabia, 10 a.m.;Fox

WNBA

Indiana at Atlanta, 10:30 a.m.;NBA

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m.;MLB

Houston at Oakland, 2:30 p.m.;Comcast 269

Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, 6 p.m.;FS1

Boston at Seattle+, 9 p.m.;MLB

BOXING

M. Gesta s. R. Manzanerez, 7:30 p.m.;ESPN

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.;ESPN2

Friday's TV

WORLD CUP

Egypt vs. Uruguay, 7 a.m.;FS1

Morocco vs. Iran, 10 a.m.;Fox

Portugal vs. Spain, 1 p.m.;Fox

GOLF

U.S. Open, 9 a.m.;FS1

LPGA: Meijer Classic, 12:30 p.m.;Golf

U.S. Open, 3:30 p.m.;Fox

MOTOR SPORTS

NHRA qualifying, 5 p.m.;FS1

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7 p.m.;Comcast 95/Cox

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.;MLB

Colorado at Texas, 7 p.m.;FSN

Houston at Kansas City, 7 p.m.;Comcast 269

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Toronto at Saskatchewan, 8 p.m.;ESPN2

Saturday's TV

SOCCER

WORLD CUP

France vs. Australia, 5 a.m.;FS1

Argentina vs. Iceland, 8 a.m.;Fox

Peru vs. Denmark, 11 a.m.;FS1

Croatia vs. Nigeria, 2 p.m.;FS1

NWSL

Portland at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.;Lifetime

MOTOR SPORTS

Truck series practice, 8:30 a.m.;FS1

Truck series final practice, 10 a.m.;FS2

Xfinity Series practice, 2 p.m.;FS2

AMA: High Point National (450 Class Moto 2), 2 p.m.;NBC

AMA: HIGH POINT NATIONAL (250 Class Moto 2), 3 p.m.;NBCSN

Truck series qualifying, 3:30 p.m.;FS2

Xfintiy Series final practice, 4:30 p.m.;FS1

Truck Series: M&M's 200, 6 p.m.;FS1

NHRA qualifying*, 8 p.m.;FS1

GOLF

U.S. Open, 10 a.m.;Fox

LPGA: Meijer Classic, 12;30 p.m.;golf

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, noon;MLB

Houston at Kansas City, 1 p.m.;Comcast 269/Comcast 95/Cox

Minnesota at Cleveland, 3 p.m.;MLB

Colorado at Texas, 3 p.m.;FSN

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 6 p.m.;Fox

NY Mets at Arizona+, 10 p.m.;MLB

COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

North Carolina vs. Oregon State, 2 p.m.;EPSN

Washington vs. Mississippi State, 7 p.m.;ESPN

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Hamilton at Calgary, 6 p.m.;ESPN2

Montreal at British Columbia, 9 p.m.;ESPN2

HORSE RACING

Breeders' Cup Challenge Series, 7:30 p.m.;NBCSN

BOXING

E. Spence Jr. vs. C. Ocampo, 9 p.m.;Showtime

*Tape #Next day's programming + Joined in progress

Schedule subject to change and/or blackout

Sports on 06/13/2018