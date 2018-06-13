Today's TV All times Central
By David J. Phillip, The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:34 a.m.
Best bet
Gerrit Cole and the Houston Astros meet the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. Coverage begins at 9 p.m. Central on Comcast channel 269 in central Arkansas.
EVENT, TIME;CHANNEL
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
NY Mets at Atlanta, 11 a.m.;MLB
Boston at Baltimore, 3 p.m.;MLB
Washington at NY Yankees, 6 p.m.;ESPN
San Diego at St. Louis, 7 p.m.;Comcast 95/Cox
Texas at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m.;FSN
Houston at Oakland, 9 p.m.;Comcast 269
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox+, 9 p.m.;MLB
WNBA
Washington at Connecticut, 6 p.m.;ESPN2
Thursday's TV
GOLF
U.S. Open, 8:30 a.m.;FS1
LPGA: Meijer Classic, 12:30 p.m.;Golf
U.S. Open, 3:30 p.m.;Fox
WORLD CUP
Russia vs. Saudi Arabia, 10 a.m.;Fox
WNBA
Indiana at Atlanta, 10:30 a.m.;NBA
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m.;MLB
Houston at Oakland, 2:30 p.m.;Comcast 269
Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, 6 p.m.;FS1
Boston at Seattle+, 9 p.m.;MLB
BOXING
M. Gesta s. R. Manzanerez, 7:30 p.m.;ESPN
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.;ESPN2
Friday's TV
WORLD CUP
Egypt vs. Uruguay, 7 a.m.;FS1
Morocco vs. Iran, 10 a.m.;Fox
Portugal vs. Spain, 1 p.m.;Fox
GOLF
U.S. Open, 9 a.m.;FS1
LPGA: Meijer Classic, 12:30 p.m.;Golf
U.S. Open, 3:30 p.m.;Fox
MOTOR SPORTS
NHRA qualifying, 5 p.m.;FS1
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7 p.m.;Comcast 95/Cox
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.;MLB
Colorado at Texas, 7 p.m.;FSN
Houston at Kansas City, 7 p.m.;Comcast 269
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Toronto at Saskatchewan, 8 p.m.;ESPN2
Saturday's TV
SOCCER
WORLD CUP
France vs. Australia, 5 a.m.;FS1
Argentina vs. Iceland, 8 a.m.;Fox
Peru vs. Denmark, 11 a.m.;FS1
Croatia vs. Nigeria, 2 p.m.;FS1
NWSL
Portland at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.;Lifetime
MOTOR SPORTS
Truck series practice, 8:30 a.m.;FS1
Truck series final practice, 10 a.m.;FS2
Xfinity Series practice, 2 p.m.;FS2
AMA: High Point National (450 Class Moto 2), 2 p.m.;NBC
AMA: HIGH POINT NATIONAL (250 Class Moto 2), 3 p.m.;NBCSN
Truck series qualifying, 3:30 p.m.;FS2
Xfintiy Series final practice, 4:30 p.m.;FS1
Truck Series: M&M's 200, 6 p.m.;FS1
NHRA qualifying*, 8 p.m.;FS1
GOLF
U.S. Open, 10 a.m.;Fox
LPGA: Meijer Classic, 12;30 p.m.;golf
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, noon;MLB
Houston at Kansas City, 1 p.m.;Comcast 269/Comcast 95/Cox
Minnesota at Cleveland, 3 p.m.;MLB
Colorado at Texas, 3 p.m.;FSN
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 6 p.m.;Fox
NY Mets at Arizona+, 10 p.m.;MLB
COLLEGE WORLD SERIES
North Carolina vs. Oregon State, 2 p.m.;EPSN
Washington vs. Mississippi State, 7 p.m.;ESPN
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Hamilton at Calgary, 6 p.m.;ESPN2
Montreal at British Columbia, 9 p.m.;ESPN2
HORSE RACING
Breeders' Cup Challenge Series, 7:30 p.m.;NBCSN
BOXING
E. Spence Jr. vs. C. Ocampo, 9 p.m.;Showtime
*Tape #Next day's programming + Joined in progress
Schedule subject to change and/or blackout
Sports on 06/13/2018
Print Headline: Today's TV All times Central
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Today's TV All times Central
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.