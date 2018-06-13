UNDER THE RADAR: Jonesboro's Daniel Johnson

Each Wednesday we feature an in-state prospect that could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Jonesboro's Daniel Johnson.

CLASS: 2019

POSITION: RB

SIZE: 5-9, 212 pounds

SPEED: 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash

STATS: Suffered an ACL injury in game seven and had 98 carries for 694 yards, 8 touchdowns and 6 receptions for 208 yards and 3 touchdowns

SHOWING INTEREST: SAU, UAM, Arkansas Tech, Missouri State, Tenn-Martin and others

COACH: Randy Coleman

“His sophomore year he probably ran for 700 yards and returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Last year he was on pace to probably have 1,200 yards depending how long we wanted to play him against a couple of people.”

COLEMAN ON JOHNSON'S LOWER BODY STRENGTH AND SPEED:

“The one thing that always sticks out to me when you’re looking at a running back, you want a good lower half. He’s real thick in the hips and his butt, and he’s got real good hips. He’s a 4.5 guy. When he gets out in the open, you’re not going to catch him. He’s exactly what you want a running back to look like. He catches the ball well, pass protects well.”

COLEMAN ON COMPARISONS TO JONESBORO RUNNING BACKS ZAC BROOKS (CLEMSON), KYLON TATE AND MARTIN STAFFORD, JONESBORO’S ALL TIME LEADING RUSHING WITH 1,900 YARDS:

“Our offensive coordinator Perry Darby has said that he thought he [Johnson] would be the best running back that we’ve ever had.”

COLEMAN ON INJURY STATUS:

“He’s been cleared for everything except contact. He hasn’t missed one day of rehab. He’s one of those lunch pail kind of guys. He punches a clock and comes in and works every day.”